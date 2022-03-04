NORWALK — Defiance freshman Mason Ducat is among a group of local grapplers in prime position for a spot in the Division II state tournament after the first day of district competition at Norwalk High School on Friday.
Ducat won both matches at 113 against Norwalk’s Austin Ware and Clear Fork’s J.R. Carman by pin to advance to the championship semifinals, where Wauseon junior Collin Twigg awaits after the Tribe standout also picked up a pair of victories by pin.
Wauseon’s Larry Moreno (126), Lawson Grime (138), Benicio Torres (144), Manny Gante (150), Connor Twigg (157) and Zaidan Kessler (175) all advanced to the championship semifinals with dual-win showings on the first day of district action.
The Indian contingent were not the only grapplers still with hopes alive at state. Napoleon’s 190-pounder Angelo Gonzalez won his opening match against Port Clinton’s Dagan Meyers while teammate Turner Garber outlasted Vermilion’s Kreston Shaw 14-12 in overtime to win at 126. Bryan’s Zain Bell (285) and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Owen Thomas (144) both won their opening matches on Thursday before falling in the second round.
Among the first-round losers, a group of nine grapplers stayed alive in the consolation bracket.
For Defiance, Gavino Martinez defeated Maumee’s Tommy Gast 13-7 at 120 while Alex Francis picked up a win over Sandusky Perkins’ Noah Villarreal to advance at 144. Napoleon’s Alex Gonzales (106), Harrison Bohls (113), Roman Cordoba (120), Jacob Aguilar (157) and Henry Eggers (165) each earned first-round consolation triumphs, along with Bryan’s Aidan Fenter and Wauseon’s Zaiden Torres at 132 and the Tribe duo of Zavian LaFountain (106) and Zaiden Torres (132).
Wrestling will resume Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the second round of consolation matches, championship semifinals, third-round consolation matches and consolation semifinals competing. Finals matches are tentatively scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with gates opening for fans at 8:30 a.m.
Division II Districts
At Norwalk
Championship First Round
106 — Aidan Carone (Streetsboro) def. Alex Gonzales (Napoleon), 1-0; Anthony Rocco (Bay Village Bay) pinned Zavian LaFountain (Wauseon), 3:22; 113 - Billy Smith (Sandusky Perkins) tech. fall Harrison Bohls (Nap), 17-2; Collin Twigg (Wau) pinned Braylen Williams (Huron), 2:56; Mason Ducat (Defiance) pinned Austin Ware (Norwalk), 4:33; 120 — Roman Parobek (Ashland) pinned Gavino Martinez (Def), 4:35; Riley Kleshinski (Ontario) def. Roman Cordoba (Nap), 10-4; Johnny Martinez (Wau) major dec. C.J. Fisher (Clyde), 9-0; 126 — Larry Moreno (Wau) pinned William Jackson (Port Clinton), 1:45; Turner Garber (Nap) def. Kreston Shaw (Vermilion), 14-12 (OT); 132 — Will Stanley (Cly) pinned Aiden Fenter (Bryan), 1:01; Mason Turnbaugh (Ont) def. Zaden Torres (Wau), 2-1; 138 — Lawson Grime (Wau) pinned Joseph Hatgas (Parma Heights Holy Name), 3:30; Jacob Dolan (Cleveland Benedictine) pinnedAustin Hopkins (Nap), 1:13; 144 — Leon Harrison (Cleveland Central Catholic) pinned Alex Francis (Def), 4:30; Benicio Torres (Wau) pinned Connor Schiefferle (Rocky River), 2:48; Owen Thomas (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Nolan Martin (Medina Buckeye), 3-2; 150 — Manny Gante (Wau) pinned Ashton Purdue (H), 5:45; 157 — Jon Metzger (Ashland) pinned Jacob Aguilar (Nap), 3:49; Connor Twigg (Wau) pinned Jakob Hrynciw (Bellevue), 3:44; 165 — Trevor Badiu (MB) pinned Spencer Thompson (Def), 0:42; Alex Weinberg (Hunting Valley University School) major dec. Henry Eggers (Nap), 15-5; 175 — Zaidan Kessler (Wau) pinned Karson Alban (Upper Sandusky), 1:19; Joshua Stanley (Cly) def. Dom Tracy (Def) by default; 190 — Angelo Gonzalez (Nap) pinned Dagan Meyers (PC), 0:53; Justin Duncan (Wau) def. Keegan Wooten (H), 9-6; 215 — Uzonna Nzekwe (Beachwood) pinned Preston Boundy (Nap), 4:42; 285 — Zain Bell (Bry) pinned Samari Smith (PC), 3:55.
Championship Quarterfinals
113 — Col. Twigg pinned Matt Klimak (Stree), 4:39; Ducat pinned J.R. Carman (Clear Fork), 1:34; 120 — Wyatt Nemitz (SP) def. Martinez, 4-2; 126 — Moreno major dec. Frank Depinet (US), 17-4; Liam Hatgas (PHHN) pinned Garber, 2:50; 138 — Grime major dec. Lance Overmyer (Cly), 10-2; 144 — B. Torres def. Sam Wegesin (Galion), 3-2; 150 — Gante (Wau) def. Ethan Turnbaugh (Ont) by default; 157 — Con. Twigg pinned Christopher Maloney (CB), 1:02; 165 — Max Ray (Tiffin Columbian) major dec. Nagel, 14-2; 175 — Kessler pinned James Foster (Toledo CC), 0:43; 190 — Landon Campbell (Gal) def. Duncan, 7-2; 285 — Brock Nunez (Bell) pinned Bell, 5:08.
Consolation First Round
106 — Gonzales pinned Emilio Herrera (TCC), 1:39; LaFountain pinned Walker Kirkpatrick (CF), 0:42; 113 — Bohls pinned Isaiah Garcia (Lorain Clearview), 2:39; 120 — G. Martinez def. Tommy Gast (Maumee), 13-7; Cordoba def. Kaleb Ruhl (Nor), 7-2; 132 — Fenter pinned Rocco D’Amico (Sandusky), 1:21; Z. Torres pinned Jesse Cole (Nor), 3:56; 138 — Collin Calderon (SP) def. Hopkins, 3-1; 144 — Francis def. Noah Villarreal (SP); 157 — Aguilar def. Garrett Baker (Shelby), 3-0; 165 — Justin Hire (Rossford) def. Thompson, 6-3; Eggers pinned Decarvion Jones (Sand), 2:30; 175 — Dominik Whitesel (Mansfield Madison) def. Tracy by default; 215 — James Peugeot (Sand) def. Boundy, 3-1.
