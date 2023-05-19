After day one at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Wednesday, a contingent of local athletes earned top four finishes and likely berths at regionals in Division II district action at Defiance High School.
On the boys side, Ottawa-Glandorf topped Wauseon in the 3200 relay to make a 1-2 finish of area runners while Archbold’s Preston Nofziger was fourth in the pole vault and senior teammate Tyree Zimmerman was third in the shot put.
In the girls meet, O-G’s standout quartet of Rose Turnwald, Olivia Fenbert, Corinne Closson and Alexa Fortman outpaced runner-up Bryan by nearly 35 seconds to win the 3200 relay in 9:26.1 to smash the meet record held by Defiance in 2018 by 16.21 seconds. Archbold senior Sophie Rupp won the high jump with a leap of 5-0, just one inch off the district mark while O-G junior Emma Hoffman won the discus with a 140-2. Napoleon’s Jillian Richard was third while the Ladycats’ 3200 relay team of Sophia Altman, Macee Ripke, Karleigh Sonnenberg and Lylah Huddle were fourth.
Wednesday
Division II Districts
Boys Meet
Otsego 30, Ottawa-Glandorf 26.5, Lima Bath 16, Coldwater 14.5, Delta 14, Archbold 13, Wauseon 10, Elida 10, Napoleon 6, Van Wert 5, St. Marys 4, Defiance 4, Swanton 3
Field Events
Pole vault - 1. Dakota Keifer (O), 14-6; Lathrop (O), Ju. Ruple (D), Stammen (C), Nofziger (A). Long jump - 1. Michael (O), 20-2.25; Hale (LB), Morman (OG), Barry (C). 1. Shot put - 1. Jones (E), 48-7.5; Hallett (D), Zimmerman (A), Barry (C).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Macke, Metzger, Vogt, Rosengarten), 8:18.9; Wauseon (Torres, Bourn, Pena, Callan); Lima Bath, Van Wert.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 25, Otsego 20, St. Marys 15, Archbold 14, Wauseon 11, Napoleon 11, Swanton 9, Bryan 8, Lima Bath 4, Paulding 0, Van Wert 0
Field Events
High jump - 1. S. Rupp (A), 5-0; Jacobs (SM), McCabe (O), Yeager (S). Discus - 1. Hoffman (OG), 140-2; Simon (O), Richard (N), Ellerbrock (OG).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.