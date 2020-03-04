The always-arduous Division II district played at Ohio Northern University is no easier in 2020 as the state’s No. 1 team will be joined by a trio of area presences when hoops action tips off tonight at 6:15 p.m.
One of the longest running series in the area will get a postseason reboot as Bryan and Defiance meet for the 188th time at 6:15 p.m. at the King Horn Center at Ohio Northern while Wauseon takes on the task of taking on undefeated No. 1 Lima Shawnee in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
In the early contest, both Defiance and Bryan enter with 16-7 records, fresh off sectional championships that saw both squads battle in close contests before pulling away late.
For the Bulldogs, the opportunity to advance to the program’s first district final since 2016 is in front of the Blue and White but in the way is a fierce rival that has eyes on avenging a 36-34 heartbreaker at DHS on Dec. 14.
Bryan took down the No. 2 seed in the district in the sectional finals, up-ending 19-3 St. Marys 46-39 at Paulding to advance to the program’s first district tournament since 2002.
With the first chance at a district final since before most of their players were born, Bryan head coach Brandon Fisher has his squad pumped to continue a solid campaign.
“I’m just glad we get to keep practicing with those guys,” said Fisher. “It’s going to be tough going against (Defiance), that’s an excellent team and program. We’re going to have to make sure we can manage the emotion of going to districts. None of these guys have every really seen it.”
DHS senior forward Tyrel Goings (13.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg) led the Bulldogs with 13 points in the regular season matchup and racked up 16 points and seven boards in the Bulldogs’ 46-35 sectional final victory over Wapakoneta.
Another notable fact will likely come in the Bryan contest as both Goings and Lammers may both pass the 1,000-point scoring mark in the same contest. Lammers now has 996 career points while Goings has 982.
Coupled with 17 points against Wapak from Lammers and 15 per contest on the season from the senior sharpshooter, the Bulldogs will need all the points they can get and likely more than the 25 they netted in a two-point overtime loss to Van Wert in last season’s district semifinal.
6-6 junior Titus Rohrer was a man possessed inside, tallying 18 points and eight rebounds in the paint against St. Marys’ twin towers of 6-8 Austin Parks and 6-6 Ethan Steger.
6-8 senior Reese Jackson (11 points vs. St. Marys) will also be leaned on, along with 6-3 senior shooter Caleb Zuver.
No matter the matchups or the results, the challenge is clear to all involved.
“It’s not going to get any easier. It’s a meat-grinder of a district,” admitted Fisher. “You’re going to have to play somebody really, really good no matter what. We’ve seen Wauseon, who’s an excellent team that’s well coached, Defiance is excellent and well-coached, Shawnee is excellent and well-coached. We’re happy to be representing the community and the school and going down there and throwing our hat in the ring. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully we get another good effort and take a run at it when we get down there.”
In the nightcap, defending district champion Lima Shawnee, which reached last year’s regional final before falling to eventual state runner-up Columbus South, will try to defend its title against a 17-6 Wauseon squad entering the postseason clash with wins in six of its last seven games and 10 of its last 12 contests.
Both losses came to stellar squads in that stretch (59-56 at Rossford, 59-57 vs. Evergreen) and in fact, the Indians’ six losses this season have come by a total of 24 points.
That battle-tested slate and a convincing 62-40 win over Elida in the sectional finals at Lima Senior provide Chad Burt’s squad with plenty of confidence heading into a rematch of the 2018 district finals (69-52 Wauseon win).
“I think we’re peaking at the right time, our guys are playing with a lot of confidence,” said Burt of the test ahead. “Offensively our movement has been more sharp. We’re playing as well as we can play. Lima Shawnee’s a different animal than what we’ve seen this year.
“The reality is they’re very good, they’re very big and they’re well coached. There’s a reason they’re number one in the state. Obviously (Shawnee junior George) Mangas is as good a scorer as anyone in Ohio. If there’s a checked box for basketball adjectives, they check them all and some of them are double checked.”
Senior Noah Tester has caught fire lately, hitting four treys and racking up 25 points in the Indians’ sectional final win against Elida. With brother Jonas (17 points vs. Elida) and teammate Connar Penrod (15 points) helping power the show, tenacious defense will definitely be needed to combat a Shawnee squad that has vanquished all comers and hasn’t played a game with a single-digit margin of victory since a 58-49 win against St. Marys on Jan. 17.
Shawnee blitzed Celina 64-24 on Friday to advance to districts, the third straight year the Indians have competed at ONU.
WBL Player of the Year George Mangas, a 6-2 junior, has scored over 30 points in games with regularity this season and will draw much of the focus in the matchup tonight.
“You look at (point guard John) Barker who’s as good as any point guard in the area,” said Burt of defending the Shawnee star. “(Barker and Mangas) get a lot of publicity and rightfully so but they’ve got a talented cast around them. Our hope is we can get them in a halfcourt game and maybe they have an off night shooting. It’s the ultimate challenge but as a competitor I think our guys are ready for it.”
