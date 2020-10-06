FINDLAY — Wauseon claimed the fourth and final state qualifier spot as the Indians finished eight shots clear of fifth-place Gibsonburg during Division II district girls golf action at Sycamore Springs on Monday.

Lexe McQuillin led the way with an 86 while Calaway Gerken shot 93 for the Tribe, which will make their first-ever state tournament appearance at the D-II championships at the Ohio State University Gray Course in Columbus on Oct. 16-17.

Fairview finished 11th in the 15-team field, led by a 97 from Emily Singer and 98 from Lorelle Hetrick. Kenadie Daeger of Wayne Trace shot 84 to finish six shots behind the fourth and final individual qualifier while Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder shot 86.

Division II Districts

At Sycamore Springs

Lima Central Catholic (324); Bellevue (369); Van Buren (375); Wauseon (385) — Lexe McQuillin 86, Calaway Gerken 93, Halle Frank 101, Jordan King 105; Gibsonburg (393); Hopewell-Loudon (396); St. Henry (399); Huron (401); Coldwater (402); Fort Recovery (407); Fairview (416) - Emily Singer 97, Lorelle Hetrick 98, Eva Wermer 105, Andrea Macsay 116; Castalia Margaretta (430); Colonel Crawford (437); Milan Edison (442); Rossford (460).

Area Individuals

Kenadie Daeger (Wayne Trace) 84; Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville) 86; Isabelle Vance (Miller City) 98; Sydney Rohrs (Patrick Henry) 106; Avrie Reed (Hilltop) 108; Addi Thompson (Montpelier) 111.

Individual Qualifiers

Ellen Naumann (St. Henry) 76; Kyleigh Dull (Lakota) 77; Sydney Leyerle (Gibsonburg) 77; Nicole Jones (Shelby) 78.

