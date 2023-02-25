ROSSFORD — Wauseon came up 18 pins short of the third and final state-qualifying spot in Friday’s Division II district girls bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes in Rossford while Napoleon’s Arianna Kiessling nabbed the third individual state berth.
Wauseon’s team score of 3,506 came up just short of New Bremen for the final berth at the D-II girls state tournament, led by Jayde Ramos’ 547 series that ranked ninth among all bowlers. Kiessling’s 569 series (214-163-192) earned the Napoleon freshman a spot at state to keep the 2022 state runners-up represented at the state meet for the third consecutive year. Junior Carlee Hohenbrink (553 series) was eighth overall for Napoleon while freshman Kymberlee Yocom (532) was tied for 14th overall for Wauseon. Liberty Center finished eighth in the team standings, paced by sophomore AJ Seedorf (493) in 23rd and senior Delaney Krugh (470) in 33rd. Individual qualifier Rachel Breece of Patrick Henry was 50th with a 427 series.
Division II Districts
At Interstate Lanes
(Top three teams qualify for state)
St. Marys 3,621, Sandusky Perkins 3,549, New Bremen 3,524, Wauseon 3,506, Coldwater 3,458, Napoleon 3,341, Eastwood 3,167, Liberty Center 3,157, Willard 3,122, Shelby 2,988, Galion 2,812, Fostoria 2,721
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.