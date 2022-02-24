PAULDING — In last year’s Division II district semifinals, Napoleon outscored Toledo Central Catholic 34-18 in the second half to pull away from a halftime tie.
On Thursday, the Fighting Irish flipped the script.
After Napoleon took a 10-point halftime lead, the No. 6 Irish held the defending state champs to 13 second-half points and rallied for a 47-42 victory in Division II district action at Paulding.
The victory is the sixth straight for TCC (23-1) since a Feb. 5 loss to Springfield and came thanks to a second-half ramp-up of defensive intensity. Central Catholic forced six Napoleon turnovers in the third quarter and after a five-minute scoring drought to start the second half, the Irish got to work whittling down a double-digit deficit.
“We lost by 20 last year and I remember seeing my seniors in the locker room so disappointed and sad,” said Central Catholic coach Ericka Haney of the win, which advances her squad to Saturday’s district finals at Paulding at 6 p.m. against St. Marys (19-6), a 36-34 winner over Lima Bath. “We started out kinda slow but we talked about … having a chip on our shoulder and we were able to get it together in the second half.”
Junior Sophie Chipps drained a 3-pointer with 1:54 left in the third period for Napoleon (19-6) to put the Wildcats up nine but the final four shots from the field wouldn’t fall as TCC got buckets from Brinn Hunt and Brooklyn Vaughn and a 3-pointer by Corniya Clay with 14 ticks left to get within two after three stanzas.
Central Catholic broke through for its first lead since 13-12 late in the first quarter as Vaughn, a 5-10 sophomore, snared an offensive rebound and put it back for two points to put TCC up 34-32 with 6:34 left in regulation.
Chipps tied it up on a jumper a minute later and a pair of Chipps free throws with 4:33 left made it a 36-36 tie but that was as close as the Wildcats got in a heartbreaking end to a historic run of hoops.
The Irish took the lead they did not relinquish with 3:11 to go as junior guard Mary Ellis grabbed an offensive rebound and made a putback while being fouled. The ensuing free throw put TCC up three points. With 1:04 remaining, the Ladycats still trailed by just three but in an attempt to send Vaughn to the line, the TCC forward was bumped while putting up a close-range shot that dropped through, pushing the lead to 42-36 with the free throw.
“We executed extremely well in the first half against their zone and knocked down some shots. They went man and really amped up the pressure and we really struggled with that,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink, whose Wildcats were vying for a staggering fifth consecutive trip to regionals. “We struggled just to get a good look and they really focused on trying to take Sophie and Emma out.”
Early on, it seemed Napoleon was primed for the upset - at least as much of an upset as a defending state champion can pull. The Wildcats drained 12-of-25 shots in the first half, including five 3-pointers, and rattled off a 12-2 run in the final 5:30 of the second quarter to go up 29-19 at halftime.
Vivienne Macheck got the run started with an offensive rebound and putback while Chipps hit a 3-pointer and then stole a pass near midcourt for an uncontested layup. Senior leading scorer Emma Pedroza then took over from there with two buckets and a 3-pointer with 1:30 left until halftime to finish the first half with 10 points.
That was all the senior star scored in the game, however, as the Fighting Irish held Pedroza scoreless in the second half.
“She’s a scorer that can light it up really quick and she got open and got away from us a lot in the first half,” said Haney. “We just said look, we know what they need to win and who they need to score and … everyone put their heads together and said hey, we’re gonna do it.”
Added Kreinbrink: “They played really hard. We gave them a few too many good looks and not enough looks ourselves.”
Clay’s 12 points led the ledger for Central Catholic with Vaughn adding 11 points and eight rebounds.
For Napoleon, the decorated careers of seniors Pedroza, Claire Durham, Regan Badenhop, Ella Rausch and Olivia Bump came to a close after an astounding 102-13 record the last four years with a state title, a regional title and two district and Northern Lakes League crowns.
Pedroza had 10 points and five rebounds in her final game in Blue and White while Chipps led all scorers with 19 points and three treys. Rausch had a pair of free throws for two points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“More than anything, I’m proud of this team for carrying on that tradition,” said Kreinbrink, his voice cracking with emotion. “They had a lot of pressure on them coming into this season to win games. Winning games and leagues and districts or regionals or state, those are accomplishments, but the tradition of our culture and caring about each other and the standards we set for ourselves … They continued that.
“Our expectations are still going to be really high and I still feel really great about our culture and that’s because of the five seniors we had and the leadership they brought every day … 19 wins is still a heck of a season.”
NAPOLEON (42) - Kruse 5; Durham 0; Chipps 19; Badenhop 0; Macheck 6; Tassler 0; Pedroza 10; Rausch 2; Bump 0. Totals 15-40 6-8 42.
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC (47) - Clay 12; Ellis 4; Hitt-Swartz 5; Baer 8; Hunt 7; Vaughn 11. Totals 18-35 11-15 47.
Three-point goals: Napoleon 6-17 (Chipps 3, Pedorza 2, Kruse), Toledo CC 4-9 (Clay 2, Hitt-Swartz, Baer). Rebounds: Napoleon 21 (Macheck 6), Toledo CC 25 (Vaughn 8). Turnovers: Napoleon 9, Toledo CC 9.
Napoleon 15 14 3 10 - 42
Toledo CC 13 6 11 17 - 47
