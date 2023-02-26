PAULDING — The best things come to those who wait.
Bryan got tired of waiting Saturday night and “kicked the door down,” holding off Lima Bath for a 47-39 win at ‘The Jungle’ at Paulding High School for a Division II district championship, the first for the program since 1984.
The win not only avenged a 47-35 loss to Bath in the second game of the regular season for Bryan (23-2), it pushed the Golden Bears into the Division II regional round for the first time in nearly four decades where they will face 20-4 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior.
“It’s unbelievable,” said an emotional Bryan coach Todd Grosjean following the historic win. “Before the game we talked about kicking the door down, this hasn’t happened in a long time … I said we need to scrap every possession, we need to scrap and claw and fight and obviously we were giving up a lot of size tonight. I was really proud of the way we competed all game.”
The matchup was also a rematch of a district semifinal at Paulding two seasons ago, when the Golden Bears up-ended a state-ranked Lima Bath squad before falling to eventual state champion Napoleon in the finals. The Wildkittens (20-5) had plenty of claw left even when Bryan took a seven-point lead into the halftime break as three players 6-0 or taller provided a tough task for the Golden Bears.
After hitting three shots from long range in the first half, senior captain Reese Grothaus was sidelined early in the second half when a loose ball led to Grothaus colliding with a teammate and bloodying the bridge of her nose. The senior guard did return, however, inspiring the purple-and-gold-clad crowd and keeping the spark going as Bath made its comeback attempt.
“Coach is really good at inspiring us before the game and a few years ago we fell short right here on this same floor so tonight meant a lot,” said Grothaus, who finished with 14 points, including the final four free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the game. “We’re a team that wants to win all the time, no matter the circumstance, and we proved it tonight.”
Trailing by as much as 10 points when Grothaus was injured, Bath clawed back into contention, bridging the third and fourth quarters with an 8-0 run that brought them within a bucket with 6:06 left in regulation.
Junior Blayze Langenderfer had her place in the spotlight in the final stanza as well, tasked with key free throws in the final seconds. Langenderfer, who finished with a team-high 14 points, banked in a pair of free throws to put Bryan up seven before a Rachel Clark 3-pointer kept Bath within a pair of makes at 43-39 with 34.3 seconds remaining.
The Golden Bears’ resilience was struck into greater relief by the fact that the team managed just three field goals in the entire second half and none in the fourth quarter, but made 12-of-16 from the line in the final stanza
From there, the Bryan defense came up with key turnovers and Grothaus’ 4-for-4 finale closed the district door on Bath and kicked the regional one wide open for the Golden Bears.
“A credit goes to our seniors because there’s only four of them left and they’ve stuck with the program and they were part of four league championships,” said Grosjean, who won his 300th career game last February. “I’m just kinda numb right now because I never imagined we could’ve got here and kicked the door down .We asked the kids to do that and I’m really proud of them.”
Kailee Thiel tallied eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the win for Bryan. 6-1 junior Claire Foust tallied a game-high 17 points and a dozen boards while Anne Oliver had 13 for Lima Bath.
LIMA BATH (39) - Clark 0; Clark 3; Foust 17; A. Oliver 13; E. Oliver 6. Totals 15-40 7-10 39.
BRYAN (47) - Thiel 8; Voigt 6; Grothaus 13; Rau 5; Smith 0; Langenderfer 14. Totals 13-38 15-20 47.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath - Clark, A. Oliver. Bryan - Grothaus 3, Rau, Langenderfer. Rebounds: Lima Bath 30 (Foust 12), Bryan 23. Turnovers: Lima Bath 18, Bryan 11.
Lima Bath 8 13 8 10 - 39
Bryan 10 18 7 12 - 47
