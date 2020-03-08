ADA -- If not for George Mangas, Defiance would have been in better shape Saturday night in the Division II district finals.
The Bulldogs’ tournament came to a halt with a 71-51 loss to No. 1 Lima Shawnee at the King Horn Center at Ohio Northern University as the Indians’ junior scoring maestro rolled up 40 points on the Bulldogs.
Mangas scored 14 in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 10 in the third and five in the fourth for the Tribe (25-0), which will take on Upper Sandusky Thursday at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center at 6:15 p.m.
“It’s disappointing from the standpoint that we’re not moving on and they are, but obviously that’s a pretty good basketball team,” said DHS coach Kirk Lehman. “They took away a lot of things that we liked to do … but our guys had a heck of a season and we’re very, very proud of them.”
The scoring came early and often for the up-tempo Indians, which rolled up a 16-2 lead with just four minutes gone in the first quarter.
Defiance senior Will Lammers, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Bulldogs’ 48-28 win over Bryan in the district semifinals, tried to will Defiance back into things with a personal 11-0 run of his own but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs (17-8) got only as close as 21-13 before Shawnee again took control.
Lammers hit a triple midway through the second period to cut the Shawnee lead to 25-16, marking the final time the Indians would lead by single digits.
Mangas took over from there, hitting three straight buckets to spark a 13-6 run to end the first half, capping things off with a running 30-footer at the horn to seize momentum for good.
“They were hitting every single shot it felt like and we just got behind real quick and it was tough getting back,” said Lammers, who finished with a team-best 16 points in his final contest in Blue and White.
“As a basketball player, he’s one of the scorers that we’ve faced in my years in the league,” said Lehman of Mangas’ prowess, which saw the Shawnee scorer come one point short of his career-high of 41 set earlier this year against Spencerville. “What impresses me most about this Shawnee team is they play with a passion. They play with some heart. It isn’t (fun) tonight but it’s a fun team to watch play.”
The Indians continued their hot first-half shooting (16-24 from the field, 6-12 from long range) into the third quarter, hitting four more treys and 8-of-15 in the stanza to swell the lead to as much as 30 at the end of three quarters thanks to a layup from 6-5 junior Tyson Elwer.
“I think our guys came out with the purpose of setting the tempo early on and really trying to take the hope away from Defiance,” said Shawnee coach Mark Triplett of the second straight district crown for the program. “We knew that we played them a long time ago and that score wasn’t really indicative of the game (73-42 Lima Shawnee win on Dec. 20). I thought we did a great job of coming out and playing our style early.”
Elwer finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the contest on 7-of-10 shooting as the Indians out-rebounded Defiance 20-9 in the final two quarters.
A pair of bright spots came in the final stanza for Defiance as junior CJ Zachrich scored all 11 of his points in the period and senior forward Tyrel Goings became the eighth member of the 1,000-point club at Defiance High School with a layup at the 3:40 mark of the fourth period,
joining Lammers, Lehman, Mark Hetz, Larry Willey, Jim Myers, Jay Lehman and Jerry Harris
“I mean it’s definitely not how we wanted to go out but … we just kept progressing throughout our whole time and this was by far our best season,” said Goings, who finished with seven points and three boards in his final contest. “I’m just really glad I got to spend four years with the people that I did and I know I’ll forever keep these memories.”
Added Lehman: “It’s obviously pretty special in our history, we’ve only had six others (score 1,000 points) and for these guys to do it and be on the same team, that’s pretty special. Along with being 1,000-point scorers, they’re great kids number one and they’re pretty darn good all-around players too.”
The conclusion of the season also marks the conclusion of the hardwood careers for Defiance’s seniors Jack Vander Horst, Jacob Hutcheson, Goings, Colin Moats, Caden Kline, Lammers and Cam McDonald.
LIMA SHAWNEE (71) - Barker 7; Bertke 3; Mangas 40; Vermillion 2; Elwer 16; Rosado 0; Wheeler 0; Bean 0; Miller 3; Roberson 0; Numbers 0; Freiberger 0. Totals 29-51 2-7 71.
DEFIANCE (51) - Vander Horst 9; Hutcheson 0; Goings 7; Kline 2; W. Lammers 16; Shaw 3; Moats 0; Zachrich 11; J. Lammers 3; McDonald 0; Nafziger 0. Totals 17-47 7-7 51.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee 11-20 (Mangas 6-10, Elwer 2-2, Barker 2-5, Bertke 1-3), Defiance 10-19 (W. Lammers 3-5, Zachrich 3-5, Vander Horst 2-4, J. Lammers 1-1, Shaw 1-3). Rebounds: Lima Shawnee 35 (Elwer 10), Defiance 19 (Kline 6). Turnovers: Lima Shawnee 11, Defiance 10.
Lima Shawnee 23 15 21 12 - 71
Defiance 13 9 7 22 - 51
