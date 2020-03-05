ADA — Bryan closed on a run and appeared to have a chance. Within a matter of moments, Defiance shut that down.
After the Bears sliced a 12-point Defiance lead in half, the Bulldogs kept Bryan off the scoreboard in the final period to score a 48-28 win in a Division II district semifinal at the King Horn Center at Ohio Northern.
In the nightcap, Wauseon was able to hang around, but a pair of treys from Shawnee to end the first half kept Wauseon at bay at the top-ranked and undefeated Indians from Lima scored a 69-54 decision.
Presale tickets are available for Saturday’s district final. Tickets will be sold from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday in the Defiance High School athletic office.
“I liked the way we played the whole night,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman. “I thought our movement was good. Defensively, we did a great job. I thought with their length, rebounding was really, really clutch.”
Defiance led 26-12 at the half, but wasn’t going to be a runaway, at least at that point. The Bears chipped away, and when Reese Jackson hit a couple free throws, the lead was down to 30-26 with 1:48 left in the third quarter.
“Our kids have battled all year,” said Bryan coach Brandon Fisher. “Third quarter, I thought they started to battle again. Give them credit, they had guys hit some shots that don’t normally score a whole lot.
“Third quarter, we didn’t change a whole lot,” stated the Bryan coach. “I have to get them to attack more.”
The Bulldogs managed to push the lead back out to 34-26 by the end of the period Caden Kline hit two baseline jumpers, one from each side of the basket.
Kline, known more for his defensive presence, finished with 12 points.
“It was really nice,” Lehman said of the senior. “He really did a great job and shot it with a lot of confidence. He was clutch. When you get that third scorer with Will and Tyrel, we can really do some damage.”
Kline did play his part in the 2-3 zone, which again caused an opponent fits.
“We can play that zone, because Caden does a good job with his length and he can block some shots,” said Lehman. “The shots he doesn’t block, he gets to, and Tyrel and Will have done a good job cleaned up the boards.”
The fourth quarter was all Bulldogs. Will Lammers, who earlier joined the 1,000 point club, scored inside the opening minute. Tyrel Goings added a layup, then Lammers added two free throws.
Bryan just could not find the cup in the final period. Every miss led to a score, as the lead grew with Defiance free throw late.
“We started pressing (offensively) a little bit,” Fisher said of the final period.
Lammers was held scoreless in the opening period, then got his 1,000th career point in the second.
“It’s means a lot,” Lammers said on joining the 1,000 point club. “I owe a lot of the credit to coach Lehman. He’s helped me out tremendously.”
Defiance jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first nine points of the game.
“Our kids looked a little more timid than usual,” admitted Fisher. “Defiance is an elite program with an elite coach. I have to do a better job of getting our guys ready, too.”
He was the catalyst for the Bulldog offense again, leading Defiance with 13 points.
Defiance is now 17-7. Bryan ends the season 16-8.
Wauseon hung close in the late contest, and thank to a 12-2 run in the second, trailed by six at 31-25 after being down by as many as 16. However, Shawnee proved why they are undefeated, getting triples from Brady Wheeler and one from Jarin Bertke — the final after running the final 20 seconds off the first half clock — to take a 37-25 lead into the halftime break.
“We got down 12 and we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Wauseon coach Chad Burt said of the scoring run by Shawnee late in the half. “That’s a good basketball team.”
“They are who we thought they were,” added Burt. “That is an outstanding basketball team. They have a lot of really good pieces.”
Wauseon made one run to cut the lead to single digits in the third quarter. Wauseon got a floater and a free throw from Jonas Tester, plus a basket from older brother Noah, to make the score 43-35 with 2:15 left in the period.
Shawnee answered with a triple from Tyson Elwer, then the teams traded points in the final stanza.
D-II district Player of the Year George Mangas was a tough matchup for Wauseon. He finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Shawnee. Elwer was 3 of 4 from behind the arc and led Shawnee with 20 points.
“They have really good pieces all over the court,” admitted Burt. “We came in with a game plan and our kids executed it well. The reality is they were just better than we were.”
Wauseon ends the year 17-7. Shawnee improves to 24-0.
BRYAN (28) — Arthur 0; Rohrer 9; Zuver 9; Lamberson 0; Jackson 10; Dean 0; Martinez 0; Showalter 0; Brown 0; Lamore 0; Huard 0. Totals 11-35 3-4 28.
DEFIANCE (48) — Vander Horst 4; Hutcheson 3; Goings 11; Kline 12; W. Lammers 13; Shaw 2; Moats 3; J. Lammers 0; Kiessling 0; C.J. Zachrich 0; McDonald 0. C. Zachrich 0.
Three-point goals: Bryan (3-16) — Arthur 0-1, Rohrer 0-1, Zuver 3-11, Lamberson 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Martinez 0-1. Defiance (4-10) — Vander Horst 1-3, Hutcheson 1-2, W. Lammers 1-3, Shaw 0-1, Moats 1-1. Rebounds: Bryan 19 (Rohrer 7), Defiance 23 (Goings 6). Turnovers: Bryan 11, Defiance 7.
Bryan 5 7 16 0 — 28
Defiance 14 10 10 14 — 48
WAUSEON (54) — J. Tester 12; Britsch 0; N. Tester 16; Penrod 15; Brock 10; DeGroff 0; Delgado 0; Wilson 0; Hageman 1; Sauber 0; King 0. Totals 19-46 12-19 54.
LIMA SHAWNEE (69) — Barker 18; Bertke 3; Mangas 19; Vermillion 2; Elwer 20; Wheeler 4; Bean 0; Rosado 3; Roberson 0; Numbers 0; Miller 0; Freiberger 0. Totals 22-42 17-24 69.
Three-point goals: Wauseon (4-16) — N. Tester 2-7, Penrod 2-7, Brock 0-2. Lima Shawnee (8-20) — Barker 1-4, Bertkle 1-4, Mangas 1-4, Elwer 3-4, Wheeler 1-3, Rosado 1-1. Rebounds: Wauseon 28 (Penrod 8), Lima Shawnee 29 (Mangas 8). Turnovers: Wauseon 9, Lima Shawnee 10.
Wauseon 11 14 10 19 — 54
Lima Shawnee 20 17 9 23 — 69
