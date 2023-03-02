FINDLAY — Defiance knew Thursday’s Division II district semifinal at Liberty-Benton against Lima Shawnee would be a battle.
After all, the Bulldogs had already faced the Indians three times in the districts since 2018.
With their eight seniors, however, nothing was going to stand in the top-seeded Bulldogs’ way as Defiance held off Shawnee for a 65-58 victory and a spot in the district finals for the first time since 2020.
“There was definitely some added meaning to this because I don’t know if a team was playing better than Shawnee right now,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, who has guided the Bulldogs to their first 20-win season since the 2015 state title season. “They came out absolutely red-hot, credit to our guys for not giving up early on … I’m just very proud of how we responded to that adversity early and took care of the ball.”
With the victory, Defiance will take on third-seeded Van Wert (17-7), which defeated St. Marys 56-55 in the first district semifinal of the night thanks to an AJ Proffitt 3-pointer at the buzzer to overcome 30 points from Roughrider senior Austin Parks.
A hot start for both teams saw the Bulldogs (20-4) and Indians (12-13) combine for eight 3-pointers in the first eight minutes alone and Defiance worked hard to shake the Tribe loose, building up a double-digit lead in the third quarter.
However, the recently-fierce series between the two Western Buckeye League foes wasn’t about to end in blowout fashion as a red-hot Shawnee squad battled to cut a 48-35 DHS lead all the way to a single possession at 54-52 with 5:51 left in regulation.
From there, it was time for Defiance to lock in and lock in they did.
The Bulldogs held Shawnee scoreless from that bucket by Dominic Lynch for 4:39 of game action while Bradyn Shaw hit a runner to make it a two-possession game at 56-52 and get to the final 90 seconds that forced the Indians to foul.
From there, Defiance slammed the door shut. Shaw, David Jimenez and Cayden Zachrich combined to shoot 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the final 1:33 to keep the Indians at bay and propel the Blue and White to the district finals.
“This win just feels unbelievable. There wasn’t a more hot team in our district … we just came out, coach had us prepared exactly what we had to do and we came out and executed,” said Shaw of the victory, one that saw the senior point guard score a game-high 25 points and score his 1,000th career point in the process on a free throw with 4:46 in the third quarter. “AS for the 1,000, I can’t do any of this without my teammates. They’re unbelievable, they put me in a position to be able to get to 1,000 points but the main key tonight was we got the W.”
“Bradyn was unbelievable tonight, he didn’t come out of the game the entire night and that’s a hard one not to get a breather,” said Lehman of Shaw’s major night. He’s a big time player and you look at those guys when things get dicey and he came up with some big ones.”
Senior Cayden Zachrich, who had already reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season, hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Bulldogs, which finished 11-of-18 from long range thanks to three more trifectas from senior guard Aidan Kiessling.
Shawnee senior Austin Miller, who exploded for 35 points in the Indians’ 82-74 win over Napoleon in the sectional finals, finished with 13 points after being held to nine in Defiance’s 60-52 regular-season win over the Indians. Freshman Beckett Bertke led Shawnee with 18 points and four 3-pointers, including back-to-back-to-back trifectas midway through the first quarter.
Defiance defeated Van Wert 51-44 during the regular season on Dec. 16. The winner of Saturday’s 7 p.m. district championship will advance to face either Rossford or Toledo Central Catholic in an 8 p.m. D-II regional semifinal on Thursday, March 9 at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.
LIMA SHAWNEE (58) - McBride 9; Lynch 5; Freiberger 10; Wilson 0; Miller 13; Pasion 0; Bertke 18; Gabes 3. Totals 19-34 12-15 58.
DEFIANCE (65) - Shaw 25; Kiessling 9; Frederick 0; Jimenez 4; Schlatter 4; Saldana 0; Lopez 2; Ligon 3; Zachrich 18. Totals 19-38 16-21 65.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee 8-17 (Bertke 4, McBride, Freiberger, Miller, Gabes), Defiance 11-18 (Shaw 3, Zachrich 3, Kiessling 3, Schlatter, Ligon). Rebounds: Lima Shawnee 19 (Miller 5), Defiance 17 (Shaw, Frederick, Jimenez, Zachrich 3). Turnovers: Lima Shawnee 13, Defiance 7.
Shawnee 20 9 14 15 - 58
Defiance 18 15 19 13 - 65
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.