ROSSFORD — Liberty Center punched its team ticket to the Division II boys state bowling tournament with a district runner-up finish at Interstate Lanes in Rossford on Thursday.
The Tigers finished with a 3,950 team score, seven ahead of third-place Minster. Napoleon came close at 106 pins short of Minster for the final state team berth. Tim Blanton’s 596 series led the way for Liberty Center at sixth overall in the individual standings while Landon Amstutz’s 584 series was 10th-best.
Napoleon will be represented at state, however, as senior Ashton Kiessling bowled a 644 series (195-235-214) to finish No. 2 overall while junior teammate Riley Ehlers was close behind in fourth with a 614 series. Delta’s Brody Waugh tied for the third and final individual state spot with Eastwood freshman Hayden Wahl at 590 but Wahl’s 220 game three was five pins better than Waugh’s 215 to earn the state spot via tiebreaker. Tinora’s Isaiah Goliver was 33rd overall with a 538 series as an individual district qualifier while Wauseon’s Ryan Marks had a 443 series.
Division II Districts
At Interstate Lanes, Rossford
(Top three teams advance to state)
Coldwater 4,171, Liberty Center 3,950, Minster 3,943, Napoleon 3,837, Bucyrus Wynford 3,744, Kenton 3,613, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,573, St. Henry 3,572, Rossford 3,557, Willard 3,524, Eastwood 3,472, Liberty-Benton 3,460
Local Individuals
2. Ashton Kiessling (N), 195-235-214-644; 4. Riley Ehlers (N) 185-205-224-614; 6. Tim Blanton (LC) 172-200-224-596; 8. Brody Waugh (Delta) 215-169-206-590; 10. Landon Amstutz (LC) 216-182-186-584; 13. Preston Miller (N) 212-153-206-571; 16. Jacob Sexton (LC) 216-157-195-568; 21. Wes Wilhelm 177-206-179-562; 25. Rowan Moore (OG) 198-153-205-556; 32. Justin Yaeger (OG) 207-180-153-540; 33. Brennen Babcock (N) 160-159-219-538; 33. Isaiah Goliver (Tinora) 177-159-202-538; 40. Ben Flores (OG) 220-129-178-527; 43. Aiden Ruhe (OG) 166-201-158-525; 45. Cody McDougle (LC) 155-215-154-524; 57. Ryan Marks (Wauseon) 126-147-170-443; 62. Andrew Gallagher (N) 187-177-364; 67. Evan Cox (OG) 131-176-307.
Individual State Qualifiers
Ashton Kiessling (N), Riley Ehlers (N), Hayden Wahl (E)
