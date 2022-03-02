ADA — Often, basketball simply comes down to shot making.
That held true Wednesday night as Wauseon fell 48-38 in the first game of a Division II boys basketball doubleheader at Ohio Northern University before Napoleon defeated Lima Shawnee 59-44 in the nightcap.
The late contest saw Napoleon (15-10) finish behind Shawnee (17-8) in field goals 17-16, but the Wildcats’ makes came when it counted, building a double-digit lead aided by clutch free throw shooting in the second half.
Coming in, the focus was on slowing down Shawnee’s leading scorer Brady Wheeler and the Wildcats did just that frustrating him early on in the game to the tune of a 3-for-13 shooting performance.
“We just tried to make Wheeler’s life as hard as possible,” Napoleon head coach Chad Bostelman said. “Making him work for literally every touch. Early in the second quarter you could see that it was wearing on him and that’s when I knew we needed to keep doing it.”
“From a physicality standpoint and a rebounding standpoint, we thought they were as physical as any team we have seen all year,” Shawnee head coach Mark Triplett said. “They battled on both ends of the floor and really got themselves some second chances especially early on when they weren’t shooting the ball very well.”
Both teams were a combined 0-of-13 from three and 4-of-27 from the field in the first half.
That changed in the second half and it mainly came off the hands of Blake Wolf, who knocked down two threes early on that jump-started the Napoleon offense. The Wildcats outscored the three-time defending district champions 23-13 in the second stanza to take a 29-19 lead.
The longballs were a supplement to solid play inside from senior Josh Mack to keep the Indians at bay.
“Josh is just a beast down there when he goes under control and he knows when to pick his spots, he was really good at doing that tonight,” Bostelman said of the senior who finished with a game-high 19 points.
The win marks the Napoleon’s first berth in the district title game since a run to regionals in 2016.
“This senior group has established a change of culture here this year,” Bostelman said. “I knew we could make a run in districts so am I surprised where we are at? No. But am I really, really happy with where we are at? Absolutely.”
The Wildcats will make the trek back to Ohio Northern on Saturday where they’ll be the underdogs for the third straight game against second-seeded St. Marys, which won a 48-38 slugfest against Wauseon.
Though 6-foot-10 Ohio State commit Austin Parks had a quiet night due to foul trouble for the Roughriders (16-7), Wauseon (14-10) just wasn’t able to come up with enough offensive firepower to prevail..
“I thought we played very hard, we executed our game plan on both ends of the floor,” Wauseon head coach Chad Burt said. “Unfortunately that’s who we are at times, we have a hard time shooting the ball. Obviously, their length bothered us but I’m just proud of our effort I thought our guys played extremely hard.”
The game started out with St. Marys taking a 6-0 lead on two threes from senior point guard Kyle Steininger.
The focus was clearly on 6-foot-10 Ohio State commit Austin Parks early in the game and that allowed the Roughriders to find open shots on the outside. The other result of that was a slow start from Parks himself and when the shots didn’t fall from the outside for St. Marys early, it led to an 8-2 first-quarter deficit.
Wauseon was able to get the ball rolling in the second period as down 19-7 with just over three minutes left to play in the second quarter, senior Carson Burt downed a three from the top of the key. Jonas Tester converted consecutive steals into points to make it a 19-13 game at half.
Coming out into the second half, Parks wasn’t much of a factor with a fourth foul early in the third period and didn’t return until two minutes remained and the Roughriders’ lead was trimmed to 27-23.
A key trey from Evan Angstmann, who paced the Roughriders with 10 points, put St. Marys back up seven.
“We said tonight that if their second, third, fourth wheels make shots then we are in trouble because we were going to send the house at Austin and they did. I think what hurt the most was the timing of their shots.” Burt said of St. Marys’ ability to knock down shots to stop Wauseon’s runs.
Wauseon again made a run at the end of the fourth quarter with Tester hitting a three to make the score 39-32. Tester, who finished with a game-best 20 points, scored a pair of freebies and Landon Hines found a bucket to cut the edge to three points. However, the Roughriders scored nine of the final 11 points to advance to the district final and end the Tribe’s season.
WAUSEON (38) — Tester 20; Burt 5; Armstrong 7; Rodriguez 0; Powers 0; Hines 6. Totals 14-37 7-9 38.
ST. MARYS (48) — Lotz 0; Moore 5; Steininger 8; Sullivan 2; Reineke 10; Turner 6; Angstmann 10; Parks 7. Totals 16-36 10-12 48.
Three-point goals: Wauseon 3-11 (Tester 2, Burt), St. Marys 6-16 (Steininger 2, Reineke 2, Moore, Angstmann). Rebounds: Wauseon 19 (Hines 5), St. Marys 27 (Turner 10). Turnovers: Wauseon 10, St. Marys 11.
Wauseon 2 11 10 15 — 38
St. Marys 8 13 6 21 — 48
LIMA SHAWNEE (44) — McBride 13; Wheeler 7; Miller 16; Johnson 0; Pasion 5; Wilson 1; Lynch 2; Altenbach 0; Noonan 0; Bowers 0; Fisher 0; Gabes 0. Totals 17-51 6-12 44.
NAPOLEON (59) — Wolf 14; Mack 19; Woods 4; Kruse 3; Ta. Rubinstein 4; Williams 4; Behnfeldt 7; Stoner 0; Grant 3; Tr. Rubinstein 0; Buehrer 0; Ressler 1. Totals 16-43 23-34 59.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee 4-20 (McBride 3, Pasion), Napoleon 4-17 (Wolf 2, Kruse, Grant). Rebounds: Lima Shawnee 34 (Miller 8), Napoleon 33 (Ta. Rubinstein 7). Turnovers: Lima Shawnee 13, Napoleon 9.
Shawnee 6 13 14 11 — 44
Napoleon 6 23 14 16 — 59
