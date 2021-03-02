With the battles of a physical Western Buckeye League slate and the inclusion of teams no stranger to tough competition in Defiance, Bryan and Napoleon, the Division II Spencerville District has proven to be the gauntlet it appeared as when divisions and districts were determined last spring.
With only four teams remaining, the top four in the district seed voting, the home of the Bearcats will see a pair of contests sure to catch attention on Wednesday evening with Defiance (15-8) facing off with Division II No. 2 Lima Shawnee (21-1) in the 5:30 p.m. lidlifter while 18-4 Wauseon will take on 15-6 St. Marys in the late contest at 7:30 p.m.
The winners will advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. district final tilt and a spot in the Elida Regional on the line.
In the opener, a Defiance squad laden with sophomores navigated through an up-and-down season to earn the program’s third straight sectional championship and sixth in the last seven years.
The Bulldogs’ foe will be a familiar one, as the powerhouse Indians of Lima Shawnee have claimed six straight victories over Defiance, including a 71-51 district finals victory last year and a 58-45 win in the 2018 district semifinals.
The test is as tough as any team will face in the area with a Shawnee squad averaging a 73-46 margin of victory and already boasting a 77-43 win over the Bulldogs on Dec. 12.
“That’s why you play this game,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the Wednesday clash. “You play because you have fun and you want to play in big spots and that’s absolutely what this is going to be.
“In no way, shape or form is this going to be easy. There’s going to be nothing easy about this, I’m really not looking forward to preparing for it.”
Shawnee cruised past city rival Elida 85-31 in the sectional finals on Friday to open its postseason, but the leading power in that game was the second in the Indians’ one-two punch. Star wing George Mangas (31.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 spg, 51.5 field goal percentage, WBL Player of the Year) had a respectable 22 points in the lopsided finish but lanky 6-5 senior Tyson Elwer (10.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 spg, 3.4 bpg, 66.4 field goal percentage) exploded for 26 points against the Bulldogs, a key weapon back after missing five midseason games while dealing with a foot injury.
Brady Wheeler (5-10, Jr., 9.3 ppg, 5.2 apg, 1.7 spg, 39 3-pointers), Caden Vermillion (6-5, Sr., 4.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.7 apg), Austin Miller (6-4, So., 7.4 ppg, 4 rpg) and Jarin Berke (6-3, Sr., 4.6 ppg, 28 3-pointers) provide a formidable battery for the Bulldogs.
“I think the biggest thing is, don’t be down by 20 after the first quarter,” joked Lehman of keys to the game, referencing a 25-7 deficit after the first quarter in the teams’ regular-season clash. “In transition, we just weren’t prepared defensively and we didn’t handle their pressure very well. That escalated to where they were getting very comfortable looks.
“For some of the guys, it was only their fourth or fifth varsity game so they got their eyes opened in a big way.”
Though obviously a different caliber of opponent, the Bulldogs’ defense turned up a notch in Saturday’s 50-31 sectional victory over Van Wert as Defiance held 20-ppg scorer Owen Treece to 15 points, four in the second half, as the Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 31-11 in the second half to advance.
Guard Bradyn Shaw (9.9 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.8 rpg, 50 3-pointers, second team all-WBL) racked up 18 points, including three longballs to lead the ‘Dogs against Van Wert, along with 10 from David Jimenez (7.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.2 apg). Brothers CJ (9.1 ppg, 37 3-pointers) and Cayden Zachrich (11.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, third team all-WBL) and guards Isaac Schlatter (6.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 56.9 field goal percentage) and Joe Lammers (5.7 ppg, rpg, 21 3-pointers) will also be counted on for key buckets and stops.
In the late contest, Wauseon will look to build off a vintage performance in the sectional finals to succeed in districts. The Indians bounced back from a loss to Archbold in the regular season finale that cost the team an NWOAL championship to stifle Wapakoneta 44-24 in a sectional final victory.
The opponent next for the Tribe and longtime coach Chad Burt will be another physical one with third-seeded St. Marys on the docket.
Powered by quick guard play from veterans Jadin Davis and LeTrey Williams and powerhouse paint play from sophomore bigs Jace Turner and Austin Parks, the Roughriders roughed up Napoleon 71-47 in their district final.
The 6-9 Parks, a second team all-WBL pick, leads the ‘Riders with 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, racking up a team-best 22 markers against Napoleon. LeTrey Williams (5-11, Sr., first team all-WBL) adds 14 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 34 3-pointers to the docket for St. Marys while Jadin Davis (6-3, Sr.) averages 11 points, 4.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 24 longballs to the mix. Turner, a 6-6 freshman, has netted 6.9 ppg and 4.6 rpg, helping the cause with 14 points against Napoleon.
“St. Marys is the real deal,” said Wauseon coach Chad Burt. “Parks is as good a big man as there is in the area and gets a lot of attention, rightfully so, but they’ve got very good guard play and post play.
“They’re a complete team and it’s a challenge for sure.”
With a varsity roster boasting seven players 6-3 or taller, St. Marys’ length will make rebounding a key aspect against the Indians, according to Burt.
“I think it’s going to be another low-scoring, grind-it-out, defensive type of game,” said Burt. “Obviously we’re significantly undersized so for us rebounding’s going to be critical.
“This district’s loaded. You look at the names, their numbers and the traditions of these programs and year in, year out, this is one of the best Division II districts in the state of Ohio.”
The Indians’ top two scorers in seniors Connar Penrod (13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3 apg) and Jonas Tester (14.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg) combined for 30 points against Wapakoneta, with Penrod hitting a pair of treys in a 21-point effort.
