SPENCERVILLE — December’s meeting with Lima Shawnee played heavily on the minds of the Defiance program as the Bulldogs were down 20 points in the first quarter and got run out of their own building in a 77-43 laugher.
Those Bulldogs didn’t show up to Wednesday’s Division II district semifinal, as Defiance battled gamely with the No. 2 Indians before falling short, 56-38.
The win propels Shawnee (22-1) into Saturday’s district championship against St. Marys at 7 p.m. as the Roughriders topped Wauseon 58-43 in the nightcap.
“Runs are going to happen, that’s inevitable as good as (Shawnee is),” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “But the bottom line is, we didn’t play scared. We didn’t fear them like we did in December. We had our eyes opened in a big way in December and I think that shows the growth and maturation of these guys.
“We weren’t close by any means there late, but down 10 with six minutes to go, that’s all you can ask out of a young team that hasn’t been in a spot like this before. We didn’t play scared.”
Battling against the size and athleticism of the powerhouse Indians, Defiance (15-9) found itself in the thick of things early on with a 13-9 Shawnee lead through one quarter.
Three minutes into the second, 30-ppg scorer George Mangas ripped off three straight baskets to move the lead to double digits at 19-9. A Cayden Zachrich 3-pointer stopped the bleeding but it marked the only scoring of the stanza for the Bulldogs as Shawnee added a 5-0 spurt in the final minute to boost its lead to 26-12 at the half.
Defiance was undeterred, as senior CJ Zachrich took the reins to start the second half with two jumpers and a corner trey to spark a stellar start. After an offensive rebound by David Jimenez, Bradyn Shaw struck from long range and suddenly the ‘Dogs were in a 28-22 ballgame with 5:35 remaining.
Shawnee clamped down and allowed only a Cayden Zachrich floater down the stretch, earning a trey from Austin Miler and four points from Mangas in an 11-2 run.
Defiance had one last gasp with buckets from Cayden Zachrich and Isaac Schlatter and a Ta’Marrion Davis triple to make it a 41-31 game with 6:22 left but a Jarin Bertke trey answered the run and Shawnee ripped off nine straight to end the threat and wrap up the win.
“It was great to CJ play with a lot of confidence his final game and TJ Nafziger and Connor Black don’t play a ton and they stuck it out,” said Lehman of the season’s end, which will see seniors CJ Zachrich, TJ Nafziger and Connor Black depart. “There were a lot of their classmates that split for various reasons and they hung tough and earned a sectional championship. They were a huge part of our success this year.
“I really hope these guys use that as a springboard because there was a time where Defiance basketball sat down and guarded and they didn’t fear anybody and we played with an edge all the time. That wasn’t too long ago and this sophomore crew, they’re going to bring that back.”
Cayden Zachrich paced the Bulldogs with 12 points and five caroms while Mangas’ 23 points and eight rebounds were tops for Shawnee. Brady Wheeler added 15 points with four trifectas.
In the nightcap, a talented St. Marys squad proved too much for Wauseon as the Roughriders knocked out the NWOAL runners-up, 58-43.
The Roughriders (16-6) used a trio of double-digit scorers to pull away from the Tribe (18-5), turning a 14-10 lead through eight minutes into a bruising 31-14 advantage by the halftime break.
Jadin Davis’ 20 points led the way for the Roughriders, which gave Shawnee one of its toughest tests throughout the season with a 53-45 Indians win on Jan. 15. Senior guard LeTrey Williams netted 15 while 6-9 sophomore Austin Parks scored 13.
Jonas Tester racked up 17 points in the loss for the Indians, which cut the deficit to seven points midway through the fourth before Davis converted a 3-point play to put St. Marys back up 48-38 with 4:01 remaining. Connar Penrod netted 15 in his final game for the Tribe.
DEFIANCE (38) — Shaw 3; Frederick 0; Jimenez 7; Lammers 0; CJ Zachrich 9; Davis 3; Cay. Zachrich 12. Totals 16-42 0-0 38.
LIMA SHAWNEE (56) - Rosado 0; Wheeler 15; Bertke 3; Miller 4; Freiburger 0; Mangas 23; Vermillion 6; Elwer 3. Totals 21-46 8-15 56.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-23 (Cay. Zachrich 2, Shaw, Jimenez, CJ Zachrich, Davis), Lima Shawnee 6-24 (Wheeler 4, Bertke, Miller). Rebounds: Defiance 25 (Cay. Zachrich, Shaw 5), Lima Shawnee 29 (Mangas, Vermillion 8). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Lima Shawnee 4.
Defiance 9 3 12 14 — 38
Lima Shawnee 13 13 13 17 — 56
ST. MARYS (58) - Williams 15; Davis 20; Bowers 0; Sullivan 0; Parks 13; Turner 8; Reineke 2. Totals 21-46 13-17 58.
WAUSEON (43) — Tester 17; Britsch 0; DeGroff 2; Penrod 15; Wilson 6; Delgado 3; Armstrong 0; Sauber 0. Totals 17-54 4-6 43.
Three-point goals: St. Marys — Williams 3. Wauseon — Penrod 3. Rebounds: St. Marys 23, Wauseon 27. Turnovers: St. Marys 12, Wauseon 11.
St. Marys 14 17 12 15 — 58
Wauseon 10 4 15 14 — 43
