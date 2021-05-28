ARCHBOLD - After allowing single runs in each of the first two innings, Defiance hurler Jayden Jerger settled down for the rest of the contest - allowing just three baserunners the rest of the way - as Defiance reached the Division II baseball district final with an 8-2 win over Wauseon.
It was a successful return to the district for Defiance. The Bulldogs last played this deep in the tournament in 2017.
"We knew it was going to be a battle," said DHS mentor Tom Held. "Wauseon came out and put that run on the board right away, but we got a big two-out hit from David Jimenez. After they scored another in the second, we came back with three. Our kids came prepared. I tip my hat to our guys."
Wauseon took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jude Armstrong singled to start the game, then advanced on a bunt and and scored when Kolton DeGroff singled just into the outfield grass with two out. The lead lasted until the bottom of the frame, when David Jimenez stroked a two-out single to right to plate Jack Mortier and Bradyn Shaw, who both singled.
Jacob Howard started the bottom of the inning with a walk, but was thrown out at second attempting to steal.
The Indians battled back, stringing together three hits with two out to tie the game in the top of the second. Brady Thomas started the rally with a single, then was held at third on a double by Cameron Cantu into the fieldfield corner. Armstrong plated the run with a single up the middle. The runners were left at first and third when a flyout ended the threat.
Defiance took the lead for good by producing three runs - with two coming on another key two-out hit. Jerger, who opened the inning with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and eventually was forced to third when walks were issued to Simeon Sweeney and Howard. Jerger scored on a groundout by Mortier, which was the second out of the inning.
Just like the first inning, getting the final out for Wauseon proved costly. With the two runners on second and third, Shaw was able to single to center to get both runners home.
"It was David Jimenez in the first and Bradyn Shaw in the second," Held said of big two-out hits. "If we don't get those two-out hits, we're down 2-0 and their dugout is going to be crazy. It's that close. Baseball is crazy."
With the 5-2 advantage, Jerger settled in and took control. Back-to-back errors in the fourth put two runners on with one out for Wauseon, but Jerger got a fly ball to right and a ground ball to third to get out of trouble.
"It could become mental," Held said of the errors adding up. "We're not used to playing on this hard surface. We're used to playing on that easy, cushy turf, where every hop is the same. The game can become a little mental. I thought those guys really bounced back."
The Indians had a runner reach with a lead-off walk in the sixth, but he was erased when a liner to Shaw at shortstop turned into a double play.
"We hit him hard," said Wauseon coach Trent Thomas, speaking of Jerger. "He was good, hats off to him. We had chances, we just didn't come through."
Defiance chased Penrod with three runs in the sixth. Mortier singled in Dan Hoffman, who walked with one out, for the first run. A single to Shaw and a walk issued to Camden Roth ended the day for Penrod.
"I'm not going to make an excuse, but he (Penrod) burnt his finger on Sunday cooking eggs and it was on his middle figure of his throwing hand and we've been dealing with that all week," Thomas said about some of the issues Penrod had in the game. "I don't think he had his best curveball. We had to throw a lot a fastballs. They (Defiance) did a good job. I'm not saying we would have gotten them without that. That didn't help us."
Wade Liffick drew a bases-loaded walk to plate the final run of the game for the Bulldogs.
Roth missed the middle innings when he had some vision issues and gave way to Dade Robinson, who came in to catch for the first time this season.
"Give Dade Robinson credit, he hasn't caught all year," lauded Held. "He came in with runners at second and third. He was huge. Without him coming in and doing that, we might not win this game. He's a great teammate and you never know when you'll be called upon."
The Bulldogs will face Toledo Central Catholic in the district final, as the Irish tallied three runs in sixth to rally past Ottawa-Glandorf 10-8 in the nightcap.
The Titans led 8-7 when they ran into some issues in the top of the sixth. With a runner already on base after an error, Cody Markus sliced double near the rightfield line. Jaxon Buddelmeyer came up just short on the effort to chase after the ball, but the runner on had to wait for the ball to drop and had to stop at third. After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Brayden Tressler - who gave O-G problems at the plate the entire game, singled in one run. After a strikeout, Bishop Vargas singled - and when the throw to third tried to cut down a runner - it ended up in the Ottawa-Glandorf dugout. Two runs scored on the play, with Vargas given third.
A strikeout ended the inning, but the damage was done.
The Titans had a two-out walk for a baserunner in the sixth and Buddelmeyer was left stranded on third in the seventh.
The Irish struck for two runs in the top of the first, but O-G answered in a big way. Five singles, and error, a walk and a sac fly led to six runners. Wes Davidson drove in two of the runs with a single.
Tressler, who drove in one of the two runs in the first, stroked a a bases-loaded double into the left-centerfield gap as a part of a four-run third to help Central tie the game at 6. In the bottom of the inning, Nate Maag reached on a two-base error and eventually scored on a wild pitch to put the Titans back in front. Davidson added a sac fly in the bottom of the fourth after the Irish tied the game in the top of the inning.
Bernal gave the Irish four innings of relief to earn the win on the mound.
Wauseon 110 000 0 - 2 5 0
Defiance 230 003 x - 8 8 2
Records: Wauseon 19-7, Defiance 23-6.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Connar Penrod (5.1 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 7 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Maddux Chamberlin.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Jude Armstong 2 singles, RBI; Cameron Cantu double. (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Jack Mortier 2 singles, 2 RBIs; David Jimenez single, 2 RBIs; Wade Liffick RBI.
Toledo CC 204 103 0 - 10 10 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 601 100 0 - 8 8 3
Records: Toledo CC 13-8, Ottawa-Glandorf 17-12.
Winning pitcher: Shilo Bernal (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk. 3 strikeouts). Other: Cody Markus.
Losing pitcher: Nate Maag (2 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Jaxon Buddelmeyer.
Leading hitters: (Toledo CC) - Brayden Tressler 2 singles, double, 6 RBIs; Cody Markus double, RBI; Wilson Stopera 2 singles; Owen Kite single, RBI. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Wes Davidson single, 3 RBIs; Jaxon Buddelmeyer double, RBI; Trevor Schimmoeller single, RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.