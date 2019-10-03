BOWLING GREEN — The Defiance boys golf will be represented at the Division I district level as Bulldog duffers Will Lammers and Jack VanderHorst advances as individuals from the D-I sectional tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs finished seventh in the 14-team field with a 335 cumulative score, led by a 77 from Lammers and an 83 from VanderHorst. Defiance’s 335 tied the Bulldogs with Findlay for sixth overall in the team standings, just one stroke behind fifth-place Toledo St. Francis for the final team district-qualifying spot.
Lammers’ score was tied for fourth-best overall, just four shots off medalist Joey Hoppenjans of Toledo St. John’s. David Jimenez nearly made it a DHS trio in districts with an 85 but fell in the first tiebreaker playoff hole to Harrison Hall of Findlay.
Jayden Jerger rounded out the Bulldog scorecard with a round of 90.
The top five teams and top five individual scorers not on a qualifying team advance to districts at Sycamore Springs on Oct. 10.
Girls Sectional
The Defiance girls golf team was in action Wednesday at the Division I sectional at Heatherdowns Country Club.
The Bulldogs shot a 492 to place 11th in the field. Mallory Weaver led the team, shooting a 116. Aubrey Bujalski was next with a 119, Maddie Bock added a 123, Kennedy Zeller added a 134 and Madison Daniels carded a 137.
Napoleon’s Riley Kleck advanced to the district meet after her round on Wednesday. She was fourth overall with an 83, to move on.
The girls Division I district golf meet will be Tuesday at Stone Ridge in Bowling Green.
