BOWLING GREEN -- Though Defiance finished outside the top five teams that qualified for districts out of Tuesday’s Division I boys golf sectional tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club, the Bulldogs will still have a shot at being represented at state.
Junior Jayden Jerger shot an 89 to lead the Bulldog scorers and was the fifth of six individual qualifiers from the sectional tournament.
Jerger’s round will propel the Bulldog golfer to the Division I district tournament at Findlay Country Club on Oct. 15. The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the D-I tournament at the Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course on Oct. 23-24.
C.J. Zachrich was the second-best scorer for Defiance at the sectional level with a round of 95 while David Jimenez and Ryan Yeager shot 99 and 101, respectively.
Division I Sectionals
At Stone Ridge
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (326); Anthony Wayne (327); Sylvania Northview (332); Toledo St. Francis (337); Findlay (349); Perrysburg (352); Bowling Green (365); Defiance (384) - Jayden Jerger 89, C.J. Zachrich 95, David Jimenez 99, Ryan Yeager 101; Sylvania Southview (384); Toledo Whitmer (384); Oregon Clay (386); Fremont Ross (395); Maumee (442); Springfield (470).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.