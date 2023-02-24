MINSTER — The Defiance boys bowling team placed 10th in their Division I sectional meet on Friday.
The Bulldogs finished with a score of 2,767, 312 pins behind ninth-place Lima Senior. Sophomore Levi Goff was the Bulldogs' top bowler on the day, placing 29th as an individual with a score of 464. Senior Trey Siler added a score of 433.
St. Marys won the sectional while Wapokoneta, Celina and Lima Shawnee each qualified as a team for next weeks' district tournament.
Boys D-I Sectional Bowling Tournament
At Community Lanes
(Top four teams advance to districts)
St. Marys 3,958, Wapakoneta 3,881, Celina 3,833, Lima Shawnee 3,614, Elida 3,582, Springfield 3,346, Van Wert 3,317, Anthony Wayne 3,200, Lima Senior 3,079, Defiance 2,767
Top 20
(Individual district qualifiers in bold)
Cayden Ballweg (SM) 202-246-203-651; Reiley Sevillano (W) 205-235-209-649; Jack Boos (SM) 220-217-172-609; Marcus Rable (C) 166-202-235-603; Cavhan Wagnild (C) 209-192-201-602; Matthew Owen 167-222-210-599; Ethan Ramsdail (E) 182-178-229-589; Dallas Allen (Springfield) 199-172-201-572; Ethan Bruce (C) 210-123-230-563; Nevin Pierce (VW) 233-133-189-55; Parker Larimore (Shawnee) 176-211-161-548; Eli Van Meter (W) 192-166-190; Xavier Boop (E) 158-192-190; Timothy Novitzke (C) 151-169-213-533; Tristen Blackmore (VW) 172-191-170-533; Lance Deffenbaugh (W) 146-163-219; Tyler Ferris (W) 171-159-193-523; Landen Crates (E) 172-196-154-522; Lucas Gray (C) 135-206-180-521; Dean Dunlap (Shawnee) 156-186-174-516.
