FINDLAY — Defiance senior Jayden Jerger finished as an individual district qualifier for the second straight year as the DHS veteran tallied a team-best 80 on the scorecard Tuesday in Division I sectional tournament action at Sycamore Springs Golf Club.
Jerger’s 80 was tied for fifth-best with a pair of Lexington golfers as the Minutemen took the fourth of five team district spots. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 356, good for seventh in the sectional field and 15 shots back of fifth-place Lima Shawnee. DHS junior David Jimenez shot an 88, which was one shot behind a two-way tie for the fifth and final individual qualifying spot. Aiden Kiessling added a 93 for the Bulldogs while Bradyn Shaw shot 95.
Jerger will advance to Division I district play on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Shawnee Country Club in Lima. The top two teams and top individuals not on a qualifying team will earn spots in the Division I state tournament at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course on Oct. 22-23.
Division I Sectionals
At Sycamore Springs
(Top five teams and individuals qualify for districts)
Ashland (314); Findlay (327); St. Marys (332); Lexington (338); Lima Shawnee (341); Elida (345); Defiance (356) - Jayden Jerger 80, David Jimenez 88, Aiden Kiessling 93, Bradyn Shaw 95; Wapakoneta (377); Tiffin Columbian (392); Mansfield Madison (393); Celina (401); Mansfield Senior (424); Lima Senior (no team score).
District qualifiers: Ashland, Findlay, St. Marys, Lexington, Lima Shawnee, Carson Harmon (Elida), Jayden Jerger (Defiance), Clay Wilsey (Wapakoneta), Matt Adcock (Elida), Jameson Myers (Mansfield Madison)*
*won in playoff.
