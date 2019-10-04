TOLEDO — Following a round of 83 at Heatherdowns Country Club in sectional golf action on Wednesday, Napoleon’s Riley Kleck punched a ticket to the Division I district tournament.
Kleck’s round was the fourth-best of the day and best of any individual not advancing on a qualifying team. Toledo St. Ursula Academy, Toledo Notre Dame Academy and Bowling Green advanced as teams while Perrysburg’s Anabel Rossi and Sylvania Southview’s Autumn Ketcham earned district bids.
Defiance also competed in the district tournament, finishing 10th in the 10-team field. Mallory Weaver’s round of 116 led the way for the Bulldogs while Aubrey Bujalski shot 119.
Kleck and the other district qualifiers will compete at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green on Tuesday. The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team will then advance to the Division I state championships at Ohio State’s Gray Course on Oct. 18-19.
