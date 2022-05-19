Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

FINDLAY — Defiance junior Martin Castro earned a spot in the Division I regional meet with a fourth-place finish in the long jump on Thursday in the first day of district meet action at Findlay High School’s Cooper Tire Track Complex.

Castro’s leap of 20-5.5 was 1.5 inches clear of fifth to earn one of the four regional qualifying spots for the Bulldogs. The DHS 3200 relay team of Eli Fortman, Josiah Gonzales, Viktor Jurcevich and Cole Batt came up just short of a regional spot, finishing fifth and 2.35 seconds back of fourth-place Bowling Green.

The Bulldogs did send multiple representatives to the running finals as top-eight preliminary finishers on Saturday as Josh Horvath will race in the 110 and 300 hurdles finals, along the 800 relay team with Evan DeTray, Servontre Graves and Fortman that finished seventh. Fortman, Horvath and Graves will join Trevor Tressler in the 1600 relay after finishing fourth while the all-freshman quartet of Nicasio Hall, Hayden Howerton, Joe Robinson and Anthony Wilder finished eighth to advance.

Fortman will run individually in the 800 finals while the freshman Wilder will race in the 200 and finished 0.03 seconds away from the eighth spot in the 100 finals.

The Bulldogs and the rest of the D-I field will return to Findlay Saturday morning with field events beginning at 10 a.m. and running finals starting at 11:30 a.m.

Division I Districts

At Findlay High School

Boys Meet

(Top 4 finishers qualify for regionals)

Field Events

Pole vault - 1. Bauman (N), 14-5; Douglass (E), Fokine (C), Silva (FR); T16. Hoeffel (D), 10-0. Long jump - 1. Miles (F), 21-9.75; Doepker (F), Gaskins (BG), Castro (D); 19. DeTray (D). Discus - 1. Newman (L), 153-11; Rasawehr (C), Green (FR), Murlin (C); 20. Valle (D), 113-3.

Running Events

3200 relay - 1. Lima Shawnee, 8:11.38; Findlay, Lexington, Bowling Green, 5. Defiance (E. Fortman, Gonzales, Jurcevich, C. Batt).

