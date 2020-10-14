BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon senior standout Riley Kleck came achingly close to a Division I state tournament spot, falling in a one-hole playoff with Lexington's Amanda Ruminski during Tuesday's D-I district girls golf tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Kleck shot 75 to pace the Wildcats in her final prep tournament, tied for the second-best score of any golfer in the event. Napoleon finished sixth in the team standings.
Defiance had a pair of individuals compete at the district level as juniors Mallory Weaver and Emily Wahl shot 96 and 116, respectively.
Perrysburg freshman Sydney Deal shot 72 to earn medalist honors and a state individual berth while Ashland and Toledo Notre Dame Academy took the two team qualifying positions for next week's Division I state tournament at the Ohio State University's Gray Course.
Division I Districts
At Stone Ridge
Top two teams and two individuals not on a qualifying team qualify for state
Ashland (332); Toledo Notre Dame Academy (342); Toledo St. Ursula Academy (349); Lexington (360); Clyde (393); Napoleon (398) – Riley Kleck 75, Michela Plotts 102, Reese Kleck 109, Rhegan Badenhop 112; Perrysburg (408); Wapakoneta (422); Anthony Wayne (425); Findlay (437).
Individuals
Defiance – Mallory Weaver 96, Emily Wahl 116; Sylvania Southview – Eleanore Kelso 100; Toledo Whitmer – Brooklyn McKinney 99, Madison Mitchell 110; Lima Shawnee – Madilyn Paphanchith 100, Haylee Wurm 100; Ontario – Brooklynn Adkins 95; Fremont Ross – Alana Smith 102; Norwalk – Mylea Barber 114.
Individual State Qualifiers
Sydney Deal (Perrysburg) 72; Amanda Ruminski (Lexington) 75*
*defeated Riley Kleck (Napoleon) in one-hole playoff.
