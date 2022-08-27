Wauseon had a stellar showing to open the 2022 cross country season as the Indians had the individual boys champion and four top-10 runners overall in the boys and girls races combined at the Defiance Early Bird Open on Saturday morning.
In the boys race, Jack Callan out-paced runner-up Jaxen Durfey of Tinora by 13 seconds to win in 16:24.84. Both meets did not have team standings accrued, only individual finishers in the respective races. Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchell was fifth while Ty Rosengarten (Ottawa-Glandorf), Pettisville’s Zach McWatters, Wauseon’s Aidan Pena and the Archbold duo of Caleb Harrow and Aden McCarty rounded out the top 10.
Defiance juniors Josiah Gonzales and Cole Batt led the way for the host Bulldogs in 11th and 15th, respectively. Junior Aspen Brubaker led Fairview’s runners in 23rd while Hicksville freshman Ben Taylor was 17th to lead the Aces. Ayersville freshman Dylan Dunn paced the Pilots in 63rd.
The girls race saw the Northwest Ohio Athletic League well-represented with Archbold senior Sophie Rupp taking the top spot in 19:47 ahead of Ottawa-Glandorf standout Alexa Fortman. Delta’s Josilyn Welch ws third while Wauseon teammates Grace and Ella Rhoades were fourth and eighth, respectively. Junior Layla Briseno earned a top-10 finish for Defiance in ninth place with senior teammate Mira Horvath close behind in 12th.
Napoleon’s Emily Birkhold was 13th while Fairview sophomore Cheyenne Zeedyk was 15th.
Defiance Early Bird Open
Boys Meet
Individual Top 20
1. Callan (Wauseon), 16:24.84; Durfey (Tinora), Urbina (Sylvania Northview), Manthey (SN), W. Mitchell (Fayette), Rosengarten (Ottawa-Glandorf), McWatters (Pettisville), Pena (W), Harrow (Archbold), McCarty (Arch), Gonzales (Defiance), Hubbard (SN), Westrick (T), Lavalette (SN), C. Batt (D), Leppelmeier (P), Taylor (HIcksville), Macke (O-G), Blanco (Fay), Borton (SN).
Girls Meet
Individual Top 20
1. Rupp (Arch), 19:47; Fortman (O-G), Welch (Delta), G. Rhoades (W), Asselin (Bedford-Temperance), Hovest (O-G), Fenbert (O-G), E. Rhoades (W), Briseno (D), Lavalette (SN), Sears (P), Horvath (D), Birkhold (Napoleon), Vandenbroek (SN), Zeedyk (Fairview), Burrow (Fay), Orner (BT), Closson (O-G), Wenzlick (Ottoville), Doster (Antwerp).
Seneca East Tiger Classic
Boys Meet
Orange Division
10. Liberty Center (27. Fausnight; 54. Dulle; 73. Minnich; 87. Marlow; 128. Gutierrez).
Girls Meet
Orange Division
2. Liberty Center (5. Meller; 9. G. Miller; 12. Elieff; 29. Minnich; 35. Stark; 40. Dulle).
White Division
1. Patrick Henry (6. Gillson; 7. Amador; 13. Holloway; 17. Rettig; 28. Meyer; 29. M. Prigge).
