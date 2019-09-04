Wauseon took the top two spots in both races at the Hudson, Michigan Early Season Invitational.

Braden Vernot captured the boys race with a time of 17:05. Hunter Wasnich was second in 18:13.

The Indians finished with 21 points to win over Clinton, Michigan, who tallied 34 points.

Aiden Pena was fourth in 18:24; Jack Callan was fifth in 18:26 and Layton Willson was 11th in 19:41.

In the girls race, Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades won in 21:04. Maggie Duden followed behind in 21:05.

Lenawee Christian put three runners in the top six to edge the Indians 43-48 for the team title.

Serena Matthews was seventh for Wauseon in 22:34; Natasha Miller was 13th in 23:30 and Megan Carroll was 26th in 25:00.

Boys

Bryan 17, North Central 46

Individuals

Josh Taylor (B) 17:14, Trevor Mason (B),Tyler Manon (B), Quin Burt (NC), Caleb Zuver (B).

Edgerton 30, Hilltop 52, Ayersville 54

Individuals

Noah Fisher (A) 16:28, Hunter Burk (E), Josh Apt)E).

Girls

Bryan 15, North Central NTS

Individuals

Audrey Zimmerman (B) 20:43, Addie Oberlin (B), Adrienne Struble (B), Eryn Shaw (NC), Lily Dixon (B).

Edgerton 28, Ayersville 47, Hilltop 79

Individuals

Tern Bour (A) 20:36, Natalie Kellogg (E), Hannah Fisher (A).

Load comments