Wauseon took the top two spots in both races at the Hudson, Michigan Early Season Invitational.
Braden Vernot captured the boys race with a time of 17:05. Hunter Wasnich was second in 18:13.
The Indians finished with 21 points to win over Clinton, Michigan, who tallied 34 points.
Aiden Pena was fourth in 18:24; Jack Callan was fifth in 18:26 and Layton Willson was 11th in 19:41.
In the girls race, Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades won in 21:04. Maggie Duden followed behind in 21:05.
Lenawee Christian put three runners in the top six to edge the Indians 43-48 for the team title.
Serena Matthews was seventh for Wauseon in 22:34; Natasha Miller was 13th in 23:30 and Megan Carroll was 26th in 25:00.
Boys
Bryan 17, North Central 46
Individuals
Josh Taylor (B) 17:14, Trevor Mason (B),Tyler Manon (B), Quin Burt (NC), Caleb Zuver (B).
Edgerton 30, Hilltop 52, Ayersville 54
Individuals
Noah Fisher (A) 16:28, Hunter Burk (E), Josh Apt)E).
Girls
Bryan 15, North Central NTS
Individuals
Audrey Zimmerman (B) 20:43, Addie Oberlin (B), Adrienne Struble (B), Eryn Shaw (NC), Lily Dixon (B).
Edgerton 28, Ayersville 47, Hilltop 79
Individuals
Tern Bour (A) 20:36, Natalie Kellogg (E), Hannah Fisher (A).
