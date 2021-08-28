It was Wauseon junior Jackson Callan's day to shine at the Defiance Early Bird Open on Saturday
Jackson ran a time of 16:39 and took home an individual victory for the Indians. No team scores were taken at the event.
Defiance senior Josh Horvath came in second with a time of 16:42 and Wauseon senior Hunter Wasnich came in third with a time of 17.01.
On the girls side it was Bedford-Temperance that dominated taking four of the top ten finishes including the top two finishes at the meet. Senior Madison Foster took first with a time of 19.03. Senior Lauren Sancrant took second with a time of 19.44.
Wauseon junior Grace Rhoades took third with a time of 20.05 while Tinora sophomore Lauren Sattler took fourth with at time of 20.23.
The area schools that particpated in the event were Defiance, Tinora, Ayersville, Hicksville, Fairview, Wauseon, Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf, Archbold, Evergreen, Pettisville, Montpelier, Delta, Edgerton, Hilltop, Stryker, Fayette, Paulding and North Central.
To see the full list of results for the meet, visit baumspage.com
Boys Meet
Individuals
Jackson Callan (W) 16:39; Josh Horvath (D) 16:42; Hunter Wasnich (W) 17:01; Jaxen Durfey (T) 17:13; Reid Johanns (Pa) 17:19; Roy Langhals (CG) 17:20; Paul Westrick (T) 17:26; Ryan Otto (N) 17:26; Koch Trent (CG) 17:28; Caleb Stechschulte (CG)
Girls Meet
Individuals
Madison Foster (BT) 19:03; Lauren Sacrant (BT) 19:44; Grace Rhoades (W) 20:05; Lauren Sattler (T) 20:23; Alexa Fortman (OG) 20:24; Madelyn Hovest (OG) 21:01; Ally Betkey (BT) 21:01; Josilyn Welch (D) 21:10; Mya Orner (BT) 21:13; Magdalena Duden (W) 21:16.
