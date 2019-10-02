HOLGATE — Holgate senior Raena Willett will be gunning to qualify for state all four years in Division III.
As a freshman, Willett was the third runner on Holgate’s team that finished 11th in the state. That year, she finished 60th in the team race and 97th overall. As a sophomore, she finished 80th individually and 79th last year. But Willett has a bigger goal this year: to finish in the top 25 and make the all-state list.
She does have the family legacy that she would like to live up to. Older sisters Gabbi and Emma, 2017 Holgate grads, combined for six state appearances, four GMC championships and the trio finished Emma-Gabbi-Raena atop the conference finishers in Raena’s freshman year in 2016.
“She did a lot of good training this summer and I think she’s certainly capable of making it,” said Holgate coach Bradley Hurst. “She works hard and her knowledge of the sport of cross country is great. She knows what she needs to do each race.”
Unknown to many, Willett was hampered by a back injury last season but seems to be healthy this season.
“She couldn’t run, or train as hard as she wanted to, last year,” Hurst said.
After the fall season last year, Willett began to feel better and decided to up her game. She did it while also playing basketball.
“Honestly, if I was only running, I wouldn’t have as much fun,” Willett said. “Looking back on my training from last year, there isn’t anything that I would change. During the winter, I put in more strength training, I started eating healthier and made sure that I put more calcium into the foods that I eat. I was a little timid at first, worried about getting an injury, but it’s worked out okay. My back still hurts from time to time, but the pain is a lot less and I can deal with it.”
The strength training paid off last spring when Willett placed fourth in the Division III state meet in the 1600.
Proof that Willett has been running better this year is the fact that she has finished ahead of Ayersville’s Teryn Bour in all four head-to-head battles. Bour was an all-state runner last year (finishing 23rd) and won the 2018 GMC meet.
Emphasize that it is a friendly rivalry, though, because the two of them are good friends. Another goal for Willett is to claim her first GMC title this year. The GMC race will take place on Oct. 12 at Edgerton.
Willett has not won the individual title in the GMC meet. Her freshman year, she finished behind her older sisters, Emma and Gabbi. As a sophomore, she finished third behind Hicksville’s Makayla Sullivan and Bour, who was second.
After the GMC meet comes the D-III district meet at Findlay Owens Community College on Oct. 19 and then the regional meet at Tiffin on Oct. 26.
This year, Willett has won the Ottawa-Glandorf Gold meet and the Edgerton Invitational while finishing third in the Widewater Invitational Orange meet and ninth in the Tiffin Carnival.
The Tiffin meet included state champion Miranda Stanhope of Badger, as well as two all-state runners from Mt. Gilead, as well as all-state runners Anna Guerra of McDonald, Hope Oelkrug of Liberty Center and Alyssa Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove. The Tiffin meet represented Willett’s personal best of 19:13.
At Widewater, Willett finished behind only Oelkrug and Ellerbrock.
“Raena ran well at both places,” Hurst said. “At Widewater, she ran really well. She tried to stick with the front runners and she was able to do that, for the most part. She is running really well this year and the biggest thing is that she’s been able to stay healthy. Raena is also a strong leader on the team, for the younger girls.”
Willett plans to run in college, at Lake Erie, a Division II school college in Painesville, Ohio.
“I also looked at Wayne State (where Emma and Gabbi are running), but Lake Erie shined through,” Willett said.
Willett is trying to decided between either business, early childhood, special education, or environmental science with a biology track.
