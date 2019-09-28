AYERSVILLE — Barring unforeseen circumstances, Ayersville senior Noah Fisher will be gunning for his second consecutive state cross country title in Division III five weeks from now on Nov. 2.
Fisher won his first Division III state title in the 5K cross country race on Nov. 3, 2018. He bested East Canton’s Demetrius Snellenberger, 16:14.4-16:19.7.
That race, as well as this year’s scheduled race, will take place in Hebron, at the National Trail Raceway. Both runners are scheduled to be back for this year’s race.
However, Fisher is not taking his title defense lightly. He has made some changes in his training regiment. That includes lifting weights, which he has done since the summer season.
The big reason for the changes come from track season. Then, Fisher placed second in the Division III 3200 race. Mapleton’s Drew Roberts came from behind on the last lap, passing Fisher with about 300 meters to go. Roberts completed the 3200 in 9:25.74, ahead of Fisher’s 9:29.48 finish.
“When Noah got beat in the 3200, he was devastated and knew he needed to change something,” said Dan Mix, one of four co-coaches for the Ayersville cross country team.
The other Ayersville cross country coaches are Simon Miller, Deanna Zimmerman and Randy Rue.
After a typical eight days off after the June 1 state track meet, Fisher went to work. He began performing various distance and speed workouts and beginning in July, upped his weekly distance total from the previous summer’s 55 miles per week to 75 miles per week. In addition, he trained all summer long with Defiance’s top distance runner, Mhalicki Bronson.
“I think upping the mileage total and the weightlifting has made a big difference,” Fisher said. “I’m a lot stronger than I was last year.”
Fisher also set aside his ego, which some state champions might not have been able to do. Coach Mix scheduled Fisher for select races that, in some cases, the rest of the Ayersville team is not competing in.
In one meet, the Ayersville team competed at the Tiffin Carnival, on Sept. 7. However, in order for Fisher to get tougher competition, Fisher and the Ayersville team competed in Division II, instead of Division III. There, Fisher finished the race in second place, behind Shelby’s Caleb Brown.
According to Mix, Brown is currently ranked fifth in the nation. Brown finished the race in a remarkable time of 14:56.3, to Fisher’s 15:25.9.
By comparison, the top time in Division III that day at Tiffin was Snellenberger, at 16:00.7.
“The East Canton coach always has his runners peaking at the right time, so Snellenberger is definitely one I will have to keep my eye on, by the time the state race takes place,” Fisher said.
Fisher also competed at the Saturday Night Lights at Centerville on Sept. 21. There, he finished fourth in 15:29.
The top three runners were Division I’s Matt Duvall of Pickerington North (15:10.7) and Uniontown Lake’s Nathan Moore (15:11.3), along with Conner O’Shea of Madison Central, Kentucky. Fisher also finished second in one other race. At the Defiance Early Bird on August 24, Bronson, currently ranked second in the state in Division II, bested Fisher, 15:15.53-15:21.41.
“The hope is that getting all these tough races will make Noah stronger and faster, for the state race,” Mix said. “Right now, the game plan for state is for Noah to get out front of the other runners early. The difference between last year and this year is that now, Noah can run most any race in the state in 15:30 or better.”
Fisher’s top time is a personal-best and school-record 15:20.38, set at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Aug. 31.
The time betters that of Ayersville’s 1993 state cross country champ, Jim Jurcevich. Jurcevich also won state titles in the 3200 in 1993 and ‘94.
While all courses are different, some being quite a bit slower than others, Fisher still easily has the fastest time in the state in Division III, with his 15:20. The second and third fastest times, respectively, come form McDonald’s Brody Rupe (15:48) and Mount Gilead’s Ethan Supplee (15:54).
“I will need to keep a close eye on those two guys, as well, they are really coming on,” Fisher said.
While Fisher’s goal is to win the state title, there are some other goals that tie into that, as well. One of those is to closely match Jurcevich, who claimed three state cross country titles.
“Along with a state title, my goal is to get a national bid,” Fisher said.
In order to do that, Fisher will have two chances. One, the Nike Cross in Terre Haute, Ind., takes place on Nov. 16.
There, Fisher will either need to finish in the top five or rely on the national committee to make a small number of select picks. The other opportunity takes place in Kenosha, Wis. on Nov. 30. There, Fisher needs to get a top-10 finish.
The cross country national championship meet takes place in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 7.
After high school, Fisher has made plans to continue running, having committed to Division II Findlay earlier this month. He plans to major in mathematics/education.
“Right now, I think the smaller school is a good fit for me,” Fisher said.
