For area cross country runners, the season began in question as the state determined the sports status as contact or non-contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With a season under their belts and competition heating up as the weather cools down, local runners are approaching the time they prepare for all season: the postseason.
That postseason journey, which will conclude at Fortress Obetz in Columbus at the state championships, begins at the district level Saturday as most local teams will compete in the Division II and III meets at Ottawa Park.
DIVISION II
In Division II, a Defiance boys team that cruised to the district championship last year but has battled injuries and youth this season is hoping to hit its stride as the postseason begins.
With the full complement of Bulldogs only really coming this past Saturday at the Western Buckeye League championships, Defiance nearly kept up its league title streak but finished runner-up by just two points to Van Wert.
Having all the horses in the stable has longtime Bulldog mentor Obie Mouser optimistic.
“That was really the first go for our full team,” explained Mouser. “We haven’t been a full team all year and that was a really great effort at the WBLs against some good teams. We’re looking to go down (to Ottawa) and do a good job and hopefully qualify (for regionals).
Though Defiance didn’t place an individual in the top five at the league meet, the top seven Bulldog finishers were all between seventh and 16th, led by Eli Fortman in seventh. Brennen Roehrig, last season’s district runner-up to graduated teammate Mhalicki Bronson, also is back after a ninth-place showing at the WBL meet.
Finishing in one of the top three team spots or top 12 individual positions not on qualifying teams won’t be easy, with the likes of Bryan junior standout Joshuah Taylor and reigning Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Wauseon joining the fray with Lima Bath, Elida, Kenton, Maumee, Napoleon, Otsego, Ottawa-Glandorf, Paulding, Lima Shawnee, St. Marys and Van Wert.
Keeping in the pack strategy will be key for the Bulldogs, according to Mouser.
“We’ve got to try and hold our pack, we didn’t do a great job of that Saturday,” said the DHS coach. “It’s going to be a really tight field, you’ve got Wauseon with a real nice team, O-G is super improved and obviously (WBL) champion Van Wert is a very nice team.”
In the D-II race at Ottawa, the top three boys teams and top 12 individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the regional meet at Tiffin while on the girls side, the top four teams and top 16 individuals move on.
In the girls race, 2019 district runner-up Grace Rhoades and top-10 finishers Serena Mathews and Natasha Miller are back with hopes on finishing atop the standings at Ottawa after a district runner-up effort a season ago.
Though Defiance lost a pair of top-10 district finishers from last season in Shay Soukup and Abby Horvath, the youthful Bulldogs finished a solid fourth at the league championships a week ago with freshman Layla Briseno finishing fifth. Sophomore Mira Horvath, 13th at last year’s district meet, was 10th at the league race.
The Division II boys race at Ottawa will begin at 2:20 p.m. with the girls race following at 3 p.m.
One local squad will compete in Division II district action at a different site with the Swanton boys running in the Findlay Owens Community College District. That race will begin at 11:10 a.m., with the top three teams and top 12 individuals advancing.
DIVISION III
It’s hard to get more justifiably confident than Holgate is heading into the postseason. The Tigers capped off a solid regular-season showing with a sweep of the Green Meadows Conference team titles.
On the boys side, Holgate has high hopes on defending its district title after advancing all the way to the D-III state meet last season.
The first step to a Columbus return starts with a strong showing in Ottawa.
“Our confidence level is high right now, it’s awesome to see,” said Holgate boys and girls coach Brad Hurst. “I couldn’t be more proud of the boys and girls teams, to win both GMC chmapionships is a phenomenal accomplishment.
“The mindset right now is they want to win (districts) and that’s a good thing.”
The Tiger boys’ pack prospects went well in the GMC meet, with Richard Bower’s runner-up finish leading a group of Tigers in Levi Zachrich (Jr., fourth), Hayden Hartman (Sr., fifth), Addison Casillas (Jr., sixth), Bailey Sonnenberg (Sr., seventh), Jack Westrick (So., 10th) and Logan Miller (Fr., 11th).
Familiarity with the course is also very helpful for both teams, according to Hurst.
“We’ve run at O-G before, we know the course well,” said the Holgate mentor, whose team has run at the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue-Gold meet in past years. “We’ve seen most of the teams and know what they’re capable of but you can’t predict what times are going to be. The boys goal is to be in the top two for sure, but for our girls our number one goal was to win the GMCs and number two was to make it to regionals.”
The Tiger girls seem well on their way to that as well, following a team title at the GMC meet, finishing 33 points clear of defending champion Edgerton for Holgate’s first league title since 2016. Coincidentally, that 2016 title matches up with the last time the Holgate girls team advanced to regionals en route to a spot in the state meet.
Sophomore Elisabeth Willett missed out on her first GMC title, finishing as runner-up to a fellow freshman in Tinora youngster Lauren Sattler. Teammates Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Fr., fifth), Cora Schwab (So., 15th) and Hannah Swary (Fr., 16th) contributed to the team win.
The Tigers are far, far from alone as district contenders, however. Both the Tinora boys and girls teams have eyes on claiming district supremacy as the Rams finished second at the GMC boys meet and fourth in the girls.
Clay Carpenter is back in his senior go-round for the Rams, which finished district runner-up last season with Carpenter sixth and fellow senior Jacob Cramer 11th.
“We’ve been running with Tinora all year, they’re a very high quality team, not just in our district meet but in the state meet,” said Hurst. “Fayette’s also got some really good runners and a solid team, and then on top of that you’ve got Fairview, Antwerp and Crestview all really running well right now.”
Fairview finished third in last year’s district race and defending district runner-up Treyvon Hastings is riding high into his final Apache postseason following a 16:43 effort to win the GMC individual title. Junior Ethan Underwood (eighth at districts in 2019, 12th at GMC’s) is also back in Black and Gold.
On the girls side, NWOAL individual runner-up Kylie Sauder will battle to defend her district crown from last season with Ayersville’s Teryn Bour back for one more go-round as well.
Hurst cited Archbold as a potential favorite to earn district supremacy, along with talented runners from Edgerton, Crestview and Lincolnview spurring their teams to success.
In total, Antwerp, Archbold, Ayersville, Crestview, Edgerton, Edon, Fairview, Fayette, Hicksville, Hilltop, Holgate, Leipsic, Lincolnview, Miller City, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville, Stryker, Tinora and Wayne Trace will compete in the D-III district at Ottawa Park.
The top six boys teams and individuals in the top 24 will move on to the D-III regional at Tiffin while the girls race will send its top five teams and individuals in the top 20 to regionals. D-III district action will begin at 11 a.m. for the boys and 11:40 a.m. for the girls.
A quintet of NWOAL girls squads, including reigning league champion Liberty Center, will compete in the Division III meet at Owens Community College in Findlay.
LC star junior Hope Oelkrug claimed her third league title in as many tries at Delta on Saturday and the Tiger standout will aim to keep her postseason in line with her already-impressive standards. Oelkrug is the two-time defending district champion, won the D-III regional title in 2019 and was runner-up as a freshman in 2018 and has a fourth-place (2018) and fifth-place (2019) finish in the D-III state meet to her credit.
The LC girls will be joined by Delta, Evergreen, Patrick Henry and Swanton in the girls race at Findlay at 9:40 a.m., with the top five teams and top 20 individuals not on qualifying teams advancing.
Finally, the Division III district at Grove will see Columbus Grove, Kalida and Ottoville competing from the six-county area for a shot at regionals.
The boys and girls field will be seeded and split into two races, the top three teams and top 12 qualifying individuals in each of the two boys races and girls races will earn regional spots.
