AYERSVILLE — Winning a state championship – regardless of gender, sport or division – is a notable achievement.
To be the first in school history makes the achievement even more praiseworthy.
For the 1975 Ayersville cross country team, the journey to Class A supremacy was more than just one season in the making and led by more than just one runner.
The Pilots rolled through a regular season with wins in all but one meet they competed in, fueled by regional heartbreak the season before.
With a bevy of current and future all-Ohioans on the roster, a coach the runners revered and the competitive drive honed in practices and past seasons, all the pieces fell into place for the Pilots 45 years ago.
SETTING THE STAGE
Though the OHSAA had held state championships in cross country dating back to 1929, it wasn’t until 1966 that the state separated into two classes and until 1970 that the big-school Class AAA was created.
Nationwide, running was still somewhat of a fad before American Frank Shorter won gold in the marathon in the 1972 Munich Olympics and previous Pilot runners like Rollie Beach and Kevin Frost had begun their time with the program.
Coach Mylo Gerken was entering his 11th year as head coach of the Pilot cross country program and had continued to build up the program basically from scratch.
“Basketball had a tradition with coach (Lee) Himmeger and the state championships they won (in 1957 and 1961),” said Jeff Brown, a junior on the 1975 Pilot squad. “Cross country was a way for guys to get in shape for basketball and still be in a competitive environment. It happened that most of us did play basketball but that was a really unique group.
“When we first started we didn’t have uniforms, we all bought white shorts with a yellow singlet when we did some road races.”
A bit of cajoling added some talent to the ranks with Doug and Jeff Brown’s mother Karen urging the group to take the sport on in their middle school years.
“Karen Brown, she was the one recruiting a bunch of us to start the team up,” recalled Doug McDonald, a sophomore in 1975. “She started back when we were in eighth grade to try and get us interested with Doug and myself and Bruce Schackow. We all hung around together, my age group in (the class of) ‘78.”
Powered by a solid junior class with Bill Ankney, Tom Marckel, Bruce Olson and Ken Zachrich leading the way, along with freshmen Doug Brown, McDonald and Schackow, the 1974 Pilot harriers seemed prime to make some noise in the area scene following solid showings from runners like Liberty Center’s Dan Cartledge (1973 individual state champion) and Mike Hines (eighth individually in 1972) and Donny Tavenner of Columbus Grove (third individually in 1971).
Things seemed set up for ‘Mylo’s Milers,’ as they referred to themselves, with wins in some invitationals and the first Green Meadows Conference championship in school history before winning the Class A district title.
However, one of the top four spots in regionals was just seven points away from the Pilots’ reach on a bad running day for most of the team. Junior Bill Ankney’s individual runner-up finish sent him to state, where he finished 13th in the individual race.
“We were young and cocky and we thought they were just going to give us a spot at the state meet,” said Olson. “Of the seven of us, Bill’s the only one who had a good race, the rest of us struggled. We were devastated, we couldn’t believe it.
“It really served as motivation for the next year.”
FUEL FOR THE FIRE
With the heartbreak of missing out on state and keeping seniors Jerry Brown, Randy Carroll and Rollie Beach out of a trip to Columbus fresh in their minds, the 1975 Pilots had plenty of motivation to make that year count.
The competitiveness of the squad fueled the fires needed to succeed, sometimes making practices more intense than the meets themselves.
“Sometimes as I’m coaching my team now and I think about what we did in practices, it was a war out there,” explained Olson, who now coaches track at Bloom-Carroll High School, southeast of Columbus. “There were a bunch of alpha dogs that all wanted to be first. At one point we had to tone it down a little bit, it got a little out of control.”
Added Jeff Brown: “I think that’s one thing that contributed to our strength as a team, that competitiveness. It carried over from practices to meets. Wherever we’d come in that week, we had these shirts with one through five on them and because of our competitiveness, the practices became more intense.”
The season also helped prepare the Pilots for a rugged upcoming postseason, with trips to the Fort Pitt Invitational and Dayton Fairborn Invitational.
“Driving to Dayton in a 1960s school bus, they called us farmers and laughed at us,” recalled Ankney. “That stopped after the meets. Many of those invitaitonals (Gerken) got us into, they were just as big, if not bigger than the state meet and I can’t think of any more than one or two that we lost. We showed them how to get it done.”
Ankney, Ayersville’s No. 1 runner at that point, found a worthy individual foe in Hicksville’s Dave Cleland. The Aces’ standout bested Ankney individually at the Fayette Invitational and the Findlay Invitational during the season, but the Pilots used a deep roster of talent to roll to victories in the team standings.
At the Fayette Invite, the Pilots’ top six runners were all in the top 13 behind Cleland in first, including Ankney in second, Olson in third, Jeff Brown in fifth and Doug McDonald in sixth.
The Findlay Invite’s finish was much the same: Cleland in first, Ankney in second, Olson in third and Jeff Brown (eighth), McDonald (11th) and Doug Brown (19th) providing the pack points needed to win.
The Pilots successfully defended their Green Meadows Conference championship with a 27-point win over second-place Hicksville, tallying a miniscule 21 points to win. Ankney smashed the course record at Defiance College with a 9:59 two-mile run. Olson was third, Jeff Brown fourth, McDonald fifth, Doug Brown eighth, Schackow ninth and Marckel 13th.
FAMILY TIES
Conversations with members of the 1975 team all have some common threads, namely the way a team of unique personalities found a way to gel.
“I’ve watched Hoosiers a few times and as far as the way that team came together, we were a Hoosiers-like story,” said Jeff Brown. “Our families bound together through the whole experience. Bill Ankney lived with my family for a year and a half and we kinda recruited him as a runner, Doug McDonald lived catty-corner to us growing up and we recruited him a little bit too.”
“We almost had a meltdown in October, some of the sophomores wanted to quit and we had to back down a little bit so we could attain what we wanted to,” noted Olson.
Added Brown: “Bruce Olson was like the glue that kept everybody level-headed, his dad was elementary principal then. Bill Ankney was a character, still is today. To see those different personalities, have them gel and make it happen on one day (state meet), that’s pretty special.
The turmoil didn’t halt the path the team had set for themselves, with tournament success the utmost priority.
“We did have a little turmoil that year,” said McDonald. “There were a couple of us that were going to quit. It wasn’t rosy all the time. There was a lot of pressure … but at the end of the year, that all kinda went away.”
POSTSEASON PATH
DC was again kind to the Pilots as the postseason began as the campus played host to the Class A sectionals.
A one-day postponement didn’t slow down Ayersville at all. Ankney ran the course in 10:41.5 to win, with Olson (third), Jeff Brown (fifth), McDonald (seventh) and Doug Brown (17th) providing plenty of backup.
Regionals provided an opportunity for revenge at Kildare Country Club in Ottawa, the site of heartbreak a season before.
The Pilots would not be denied in 1975, rolling to a 56-110 margin over second-place Hicksville as Ankney’s time of 9:51.8 led all three classes at the tournament meet. McDonald was eighth, Olson 15th with the next three Pilot runners finishing in the top 52.
Finally, the stage was set for a chance for some revenge and to put the Pilot program on the map for good at the state championships run on the Ohio State University Scarlet and Gray Golf Course on Nov. 1, 1975.
In contrast to the current state setup where individual runners and teams compete in the same 5,000-meter race, individual qualifiers ran a separate race than the team qualifiers from 1960-84. Also, from 1931-76, the state meet was run at a distance of two miles before running 2.5 miles from 1977-82.
According to then-C-N assistant sports editor Bob Stern’s coverage of the state champions’ return to Ayersville, “The Pilot harriers couldn’t have run a better race. Gerken knew a fast start was crucial to his team’s chances and his runners didn’t let him down … Ankney’s finish was something unbelievable. He was fourth at the mile, third at the mile-and-three-quarter mark and made up 30 feet in the last quarter-mile to nip last year’s state champ at the wire in a photo finish.”
That runner, Brian Jonard of Caldwell, has a connection even today to the Pilots.
“The guy who finished second at the state meet, lives only about five miles from me,” explained Olson. “I met him a while back and we talked about it. When Bill beat his runner, (Jonard) had turned his head to the right and Bill passed him on the left.”
Ankney’s time of 9:46.8 was enough to claim the state title with Jonard and Cleland running times of 9:47.
Backing up the Pilots’ effort was an outstanding performance from the sophomore McDonald, who was ninth overall in 10:10.
“Doug McDonald, I think that was the race of his year,” said Ankney. “He was just a sophomore and he came through big for us. All the way getting there, all those guys were good runners on their own.”
“I remember I was always fourth on the team,” recalled McDonald, who went on to run at Bowling Green following his high school career. “I always kinda let the upper-class guys finish ahead of me at times but when we got to the tournament, I stepped up my game and started running a little more as an individual. That’s what motivated me to go to that next step.”
With Olson in 19th, Jeff Brown in 28th, Doug Brown in 43rd, Schackow in 51st and Marckel in 54th, the Pilots’ depth showed up once more.
“Schackow beat 15 runners from the other schools and Marckel beat 10 scorers,” lauded Gerken in 1975.
Ankney’s efforts did not go unnoticed in a 330-yard sprint to the finish on the Ohio State course that went over the Scarlet and Gray golf courses.
“(Ankney) was a very talented and special individual and a really tough competitor,” said Jeff Brown.
Added Olson: “Bill was the most natural runner I’ve ever seen. He only won four meets his senior year but they were conference, districts, regionals and state.”
MYLO THE MAGICIAN
Just as a five-star restaurant’s kitchen isn’t complete without a head chef orchestrating the action, so too is a talented team without the right coach guiding the way.
Interviews with members of that team make it perfectly clear that Gerken couldn’t have been a better leader of the Pilots.
“Coach Gerken was a special person, not only as a coach but as a human being,” said Jeff Brown. “He had a big effect on a lot of us. His wife was fighting cancer at the time and she was a sweet lady. When we’d go to meets at Defiance College, he’d drive us by his home on Fruit Ridge Road and we’d yell out the window to Mrs. Gerken.”
Said Olson: “He got us to believe we could do anything. He was so positive. Sometimes the glass might have been too full but he made a bunch of 16, 17-year-old kids believe they could do anything.”
“We would’ve run through a brick wall for him,” added Marckel. “We didn’t want to let him down.”
Even during the state meet, Gerken’s leadership shone through in a very tough personal time.
“He took care of the nervous part for us,” said Ankney. “His wife at that time was having some very serious medical issues and that was a very heavy concern on his mind. I remember the morning of the state meet, his wife wasn’t doing well and he told us, hey help bring this home for my wife. He was a man you had such high respect for, you didn’t want to let them down.”
Gerken’s wife Alice passed away in 1977 after 28 years of marriage. Gerken lived to the age of 91, passing away in Aug. 2018 following a long career that saw him be inducted into the Ohio Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 1986. Gerken taught industrial arts and driver’s education in his teaching career, coaching track and cross country at Tinora, Continental and Ayersville during that career before retiring and later coaching cross country at Defiance College.
PLENTY OF TALENTED PILOTS
Though the shine of the state championship team trophy and the medals for the victorious Pilots would have been recognition enough in a running career, when all was said and done, the talent of the 1975 Ayersville team is even more apparent following all the runners’ careers.
McDonald followed up a ninth-place finish in the team race in 1975 with a third-place finish in the 1976 state meet where the Pilots finished third as a team and an individual state crown in 1977 where again Ayersville was third in the state. McDonald followed that up with a runner-up state finish in the spring in the mile and capped his Pilot career with a Class A state title in the mile in 1978 before running three seasons at Bowling Green State University.
Bruce Olson, 18th overall in the 1975 state meet, continued his senior season with a fourth-place finish in the 1976 state track meet in the two mile.
Jeff Brown added a state championship to the tally in the 880 yard run in 1977, which followed a top-16 finish in the 1976 state cross country meet and a runner-up in the 880 in 1976. Brown went on to become a two-time all-American at BGSU, including a leg of the 3200 relay for the Falcons in 1981 that holds a school record to this day. Brown and McDonald were roomates for three years as Falcon teammates. Jeff is also the father of former Ayersville star runner and University of Toledo harrier Audra Brown, one of only 2 runners to ever qualify for the state meet in both cross country and track all four years.
Doug Brown was 10th in the 1977 state cross country meet while holding a district track record in the 3200 that stood for 25 years before being broken in 2003.
The group also set the table for a run of supremacy in the Green Meadows Conference, with the Ayersville boys winning five straight league championships from 1974-78.
“I look at it as a legacy, it all started with those names and even now to Mr. Fisher,” remarked Ankney, referring to state champion runner Noah Fisher, a 2020 Ayersville grad headed to the University of Findlay. “They used to have a hallway outside the gym in the old school with the pictures of the all-GMC and all-state and that started with us.”
“Six of us ended up being all-Ohio at one point or another,” noted Olson. “Bill was state champ in cross country, Jeff in the 800, Doug was in cross country and the 1600, I was in the two mile, Bruce Schackow was in basketball. That’s quite a lot of talent.”
COUNTY PRIDE ON DISPLAY
The 1975 state meet was also an opportunity not just for the Pilots, but for Defiance County to show off its running prowess.
Led by the senior Cleland, who had the third-best time of any runner at the 1975 state meet, Hicksville earned a fourth-place finish at state in 1975 with Tim Brown (15th, 10:16) and James Wood (17th, 10:23) helping the cause.
In Class AAA, Defiance star senior Jim Widnagle was ninth overall, competing as an individual for coach Obie Mouser.
Hicksville continued to have success, with Wood finishing sixth overall for the 11th-place Aces in the 1977 Class A state meet.
“It was constantly in the paper, we were always talking about each other, wanting to run against each other,” said McDonald. “I’d always try to beat the Defiance guys’ times on the same courses.”
LOOKING BACK
With 45 years gone between the run in 1975 and today, the group still remains close though spread around the area.
A 25-year anniversary was held for the team in 2000 by the athletic boosters and in 2018, the 1975 state champions were inducted into the Ayersville Athletic Hall of Fame.
Though Gerken and Bruce Schackow, who passed away in April 1996, were obviously not present, the group picked up right where they left off.
“It really was like we hadn’t been away,” said Marckel. “It was just a really tight-knit group.”
“The whole experience was pretty cool, getting everyone back together,” said Jeff Brown. “The fellowship we got to have was wonderful. We were really blessed with strong families, family in terms of parents and in terms of that group.”
Gerken and Schackow’s memory still lives on in a memorial scholarship awarded each year to senior cross country runners at Ayersville High School.
November 1 still holds plenty of meaning for ‘Mylo’s Milers,’ but one moment that day jumps out the most: a welcome back into town on the back of a fire truck.
“We’ll never forget riding that fire truck,” recalled Marckel. “To this day, I still call or text Bruce and a couple of the Brown brothers on Nov. 1. The day we got back, they had the Halloween parade downtown in Defiance and we got to ride the fire truck in the parade too.”
“You wanted your picture on the wall, just like the ‘57 and ‘61 (basketball) teams,” said Olson. “To ride that fire truck like Danny Neff and Virg Linebrink, you couldn’t be happier as a high school kid.”
