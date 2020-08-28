A former Defiance High School runner will now take the reins of the Bulldog cross country program this season with 2001 DHS grad Jennifer Stinnett leading the charge following Scott Saner's 17-season tenure as DHS mentor.
The Bulldogs do lose their top two runners from last season in Shay Soukup (eighth at WBL championships, third at districts, state qualifier) and Abby Horvath (regional qualifier, sixth at WBL championships and Division II districts) but a talented core remains.
With the preseason affected by a lack of stability due to the coronavirus, a full opportunity to get acquainted with the runners and the program wasn't available for Stinnett but the wheels are turning and optimism is abound.
"I feel like it seemed at the time that it was a disruption," said Stinnett of the uncertainty regarding contact or non-contact status from the Ohio Department of Health and the OHSAA ahead of an early-August decision for the latter. "But the girls kept running on their own and I had a lot of confidence in them to take the initiative. I wanted to accommodate for the stress factor of it too, I didn't want the girls to be overwhelmed with all that stress on top of the running.
"They all really pushed forward, though, and they were rearing to go when we resumed practice."
One runner that has made an early impression is sophomore Mira Horvath. The DHS youngster finished in the top-25 at the Division II regionals last season and has been named a team captain to start this year.
Juniors Emily Wahl, Kameron Burkhart and Olivia Moats also will don Bulldog Blue in 2020, joined by senior Joanna Schlatter and sophomore Sunny Lloyd as runners with postseason reps from last season.
Gauging the Bulldogs' talent and competitive spirit has been the one task that Stinnett is looking to complete as the annual Defiance Early Bird Invitational will provide an early test and a barometer for the Bulldogs to start the fall season.
"That really is the key thing here, we haven't really had the competition," said Stinnett. "We've had time trials but that only tells you so much. Competition and races are way different and that's what sets things apart in terms of who fights through, how people handle those events. The girls all seem really positive and that's what I'm encouraging and hoping."
The Early Bird Invitational, featuring a bevy of teams from across the area scene, will set some squads apart. The Bulldogs will compete in the opening race of the day at 9 a.m. on Saturday, joined by Archbold, Bryan, Delta, Liberty-Benton, Napoleon, Paulding, Perrysburg, Toledo St. Ursula, Sylvania Southview and Wauseon.
"The girls are really looking forward to getting the season started," noted Stinnett. "They've been extremely motivated this week. It's been so hot, school's started so that's a whole other stress and they've showed up and worked as hard as ever. I've got no doubt on Saturday they're going to do very well, at least on a personal level. We'll see how it goes on the competitive side but I'm just excited to have this season started."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.