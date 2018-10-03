HAMLER — The Napoleon boys and girls cross country packs ran away with team victories on Tuesday at Patrick Henry in a high school cross country tri-meet with the host Patriots and McComb.
Daniel Gaffney clocked a first-place time of 17:14 while Ryan Otto finished second to lead the Napoleon boys, who clipped McComb by a mere three points in the final team standings. Patrick Henry's Brett Sugg finished third as Josh Gaffney crossed the finish line in fourth place for Napoleon.
The Napoleon girls claimed the first four places in their respective race, handily topping McComb by 38 points while Patrick Henry recorded no team score.
Makena Dietrich's winning time of 20:53 led the girls pack for Napoleon, followed by Rebekah Zachrich, Macee Dilbone and Maddie Lloyd in order through the next three places. Caely Ressler rounded out the scoring for the Lady Wildcats in eighth place.
Patrick Henry individuals Erin Diem, Emma Carpenter and Halle Shanks had strong finishes, claiming fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.
At Patrick Henry
Boys Meet
Napoleon 37, McComb 40, Patrick Henry 55
Individuals
Daniel Gaffney (N), 17:14; Ryan Otto (N); Brett Sugg (PH); Diego Escalante (M); Josh Gaffney (N); Gavin Eagleson (PH); Aaron Rider (M); Justin Rode (M); Reegan Arps (PH); Jacob VanSeghbroeck (M).
Girls Meet
Napoleon 15, McComb 53, Patrick Henry (no team score)
Individuals
Makena Dietrich (N), 20:53; Rebekah Zachrich (N); Macee Dilbone (N); Maddie Lloyd (N); Erin Diem (PH); Emma Carpenter (PH); Halle Shanks (PH); Caely Ressler (N); Dalayna Ashbaugh (N); Emma Harsher (M).
At Antwerp
Boys Meet
Holgate 25, Antwerp 34, Hicksville 72
Individuals
Jake Ryan (A), 18:13; Aiden McAlexander (A); Cody Sonnenberg (Holg.); Hayden Hartman (Holg.); Avery Casillas (Holg.); Bailey Sonnenberg (Holg.); Levi Zachrich (Holg.); Addison Casillas (Holg.); Garrett Laney (A); Josh Timbrook (A).
Girls Meet
Hicksville 26, Antwerp 30
Individuals
Makayla Sullivan (Hicks.), 19:40; Tiffany Chiappetta (Hicks.); Chloe Saul (A); Taylor Metz (Hicks.); Kate Farr (A); Siera Octaviano (A); Chelsea Johanns (A); Angela Betz (Hicks.); Aleyah Cline (A); Emmie Litzenberg (A).
