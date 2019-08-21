UPPER SANDUSKY — The Napoleon cross country teams opened the season at the Upper Sandusky Icebreaker on Tuesday.
Ryan Otto led the Wildcat boys with an 18th-place finish in 18:13.77.
“Ryan ran a pretty competitive race today,” said Napoleon boys cross country coach Jeff Ressler. “I would like to see him more aggressive, but that will come as the season goes on.”
James Franz was 91st in 21:32, Sam Liechty was 115th in 22:21 and Josh Gerken was 131st in 23:03.
Napoleon finished in 17th place in the team standings.
The Napoleon girls finished in 10th place.
Macee Dilbone led the Cats by finishing in 21:11, good for 11th place. Madelyn Lloyd was 40th in 22:37, Macee Ripke was 56th in 23:36, Caely Ressler was 69th in 24:09 and Ally Bohls was 77th in 24:28.
