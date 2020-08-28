For the 2020 Defiance boys cross country team, one thing is for certain.
DHS icon Obie Mouser will be back for his 45th season in a coaching career with the Bulldogs dating back to 1973.
Not much else is nailed down after that as the Bulldogs graduate a three-man senior class and most notably one of the program's all-time greats in Mhalicki Bronson.
Bronson smashed school and Western Buckeye League records in a DHS career that saw him finish as Division II state runner-up as a senior and also dazzle during the spring track season.
With the nationally-ranked and Nike Nationals qualifying Bronson now competing for Division I Miami University and fellow graduates Colin Moats (University of Findlay) and Cooper Morton also departing, the top three runners for Mouser's squad will leave a sizeable hole to fill.
"They were three of the best leaders we've ever had," lauded Mouser. "I'm not quite sure if people realize how great (Bronson) was. He went to Nike Nationals, was third in the region. When you have a kid like that, that tends to make everyone else up their game and work even harder. We don't have that kind of runner yet on our roster."
A sizeable junior class will be expected to take the next step up and help defend the crown in Bulldog Country, where Defiance has taken home the last five WBL championships and seven of the last eight.
Bronson and Morton finished one-two in the WBL championships last season, but the No. 3 runner at the meet is back in junior Brennen Roehrig.
Roehrig was runner-up behind Bronson in the D-II district meet at Ottawa Park, eighth at regionals and finished 53rd overall in the Division II state meet (16:46.8) for the fifth-place Bulldog team finish.
Roehrig will be one of the key returners as the Bulldogs try to find their way.
"We're struggling for that identity," said Mouser. "When we're healthy and practice well, we can be a really good team. Some of our front guys have tended to struggle at times ... we've had some nagging injuries. We need to learn to deal with that."
Sophomores a year ago, Eli Fortman (10th), Josh Horvath (11th) and Nathan Morgan (12th) all earned top-echelon finishes at the WBL championships and will be looked to for the same results in the 2020 season.
Fortman and Horvath finished at the No. 128 and 153 spot, respectively, in the 182-runner state championships.
Camden Roth (Sr., 27th at WBL's), Eli Valle (Jr., 24th at WBL's), Nolan Morgan (Jr., 26th at WBL's) are also back, and are joined by senior Mike Gomez, juniors Noah Batt and Jake Stephens, sophomores Calib Brashear, Donovan Bronson, Marv Burkhart, Peyton Coressel, Brady Hoeffel and Isaac Schlatter.
Cole Batt and Josiah Gonzales have run well heading into the season as freshmen on the DHS roster, joined by Jackson Fortman and Mason Vitek.
"It's a matter of who's going to step to the front, say this is what we have to do," said Mouser. "We have a long tradition here. For three years we knew exactly where we were at."
Uncertainty cast a shadow in the summer offseason, as cross country was not immediately named as a non-contact sport and approved to go forward until early August. With that behind them, Mouser's squad is ready to face competition that's not donning Blue and White.
"You just have to get in some meets and have people step up and see this is what's needed," said Mouser. "You can only talk (to the kids) so much and practice so much. We've had a lot of new kids trying to find themselves and we were taking it day by day."
The season will certainly begin with a bang as the Bulldogs will host the Early Bird Open on Saturday. The boys races will begin at 10:30 a.m. with teams split into three divisions to keep with an OHSAA limit of 150 runners. Defiance will compete in the 10:30 a.m. race with Archbold, Bryan, Liberty-Benton, Perrysburg's 'A' team, Sylvania Southview and Wauseon.
Mouser cited Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida as some improved teams in the WBL race with Van Wert and St. Marys providing some talented individual runners to lead their respective squads.
