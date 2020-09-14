NAPOLEON - With a majority of area teams shut out of a limited Tiffin Carnival, Liberty Center stepped up and hosted the Freedom 5K at Leader's Farm, the new home course of the Tigers.

The races served as a preview of the Tiger Cross Country Extraganza, which Liberty Center will host in two weeks.

Liberty Center dominated the girls blue race, taking the top five spots. The Tigers also clained the boys blue winner in Nathaniel Elieff.

Bryan's Joshuah Taylor set a blistering pace and took the boys stripes race by 38 seconds.

Archbold's Kylie Sauder won the girls stripes race by 28 seconds.

Spencerville Invitational

SPENCERVILLE - Ottawa-Glandorf ran a couple of complete races, finishing second in the boys and third in the girls black races at the Spencerville Invitational on Saturday.

Fairview also competed at Spencerville, with Treyvon Hastings takinkg second in the boys black division race.

Liberty Center Freedom 5K

Boys Blue

Team Scores

Columbus Grove 27, Liberty Center 39, Fayette 83, Patrick Henry 85

Top Ten Runners

Nathaniel Elieff (LC) 16:38; Carson Closson (CG) 16:41; Caleb Stechschulte (CG) 17:18; Kenny Miles (LC) 17:33; Trent Koch (CG) 17:34; Wyatt Mitchell (Fayette) 17:36; Matthew Marlow (LC) 17:37; Caleb Morman (CG) 17:38; Roy Langhals (CG) 17:41; Derek Birkemier (CG) 17:58.

Boys Red

Team Scores

Holgate 36, Ottawa Hills 44, Tinora 45, Edgerton 103

Top Ten Runners

Keefer McClure (OH) 16:35; Riley Nixon (OH) 16:40; Richard Bower (H) 16:42; Clay Carpenter (T) 16:45; Jaxen Durfey (T) 16:47; Addison Casillas (H) 17:02; Jacob Cramer (T) 17:06; Hayden Hartman (H) 17:20; Levi Zachrich (H) 17:23; Logan Miller (H) 17:24.

Boys Stripes

Team Scores

Archbold 45, Whitmer 54, Bryan 66, Napoleon 101, Elmwood 115, Swanton 145

Top Ten Runners

Joshuah Taylor (B) 16:10; Tyler Sakowski (W) 16:48; Ryan Otto (N) 17:38; Trevor Mason (B) 17:39; Brady Johns (A) 17:45; Aden McCarty (A) 18:15; Mateo Ruiz (W) 18:27; Wesley Jackson (W) 19:00; Weston Ruffer (A) 19:24; Xander Fackler (B) 19:26.

Girls Blue

Liberty Center 15, Columbus Grove 63, Fayette 75, Pettisville 99

Top Ten Runners

Hope Oelkrug (LC) 19:01; Gracie Miller (LC) 19:35; Sydney Miller (LC) 19:36; MaKayla Meller (LC) 19:46; Trinitie Woolace (LC) 19:57; Emma Carpenter (Patrick Henry) 20:06; Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC) 20:15; Mallory Stark (LC) 20:25; Erin Downing (CG) 20:44; Cassie Elieff (LC) 21:10.

Girls Red

Team Scores

Ottawa Hills 30, Edgerton 52, Holgate 53, Tinora 90, Montpelier 122

Top Ten Runners

Isabelle Gray (OH) 19:31; Joanna Kelley (OH) 19:51; Elisabeth Willett (H) 19:52; Stefanie Thiel (E) 19:56; Ashlee Hug (E) 20:47; Elanora Smith (OH) 21:07; Lauren Sattler (T) 21:44; Jenna Hallett (Delta) 22:06; Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H) 22:32; Anjali McGrath (OH) 22:39.

Girls Stripes

Team Scores

Archbold 21, Napoleon 61, Bryan 79, Whitmer 88, Elmwood 127

Top Ten Runners

Kylie Sauder (A) 21:01; Emily Birkhold (N) 21:29; Sophie Rupp (A) 21:39; Kalyn Baker (A) 21:42; Addie Oberlin (B) 21:49; Brittney Ramirez (A) 22:51; Regan Ramirez (A) 22:12; Kelsey Kozak (W) 22:30; Madelyn Lloyd (N) 22:34; Lily Dixon (B) 22:36.

Spencerville Invitational

Boys Black

Lima Shawnee 66, Ottawa-Glandorf 115, Bluffton 133, Benjamin Logan 139, Wapakoneta 148, Fairview 155, St. Marys 156, Parkway 188, Bellefontaine 206, Elida 211, Carey 230, Paulding 293, Lima Bath 355, Lima Senior 370.

Top Area Finishers

2. Treyvon Hastings (F) 17:07; 7. Ethan Underwood (F) 17:54; 8. Max Buddelmeyer (O-G) 17:57; 12. Ty Buckland (O-G) 18:07; 13. Reid Johanns (Paulding) 18:11; 19. Carson Trombley (O-G) 18:32; 35. Hunter Stechschulte (O-G) 19:32; 41. Michael Basinger (O-G) 19:50; 44. Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 20:00; 48. Carson Sims (F) 20:02; 49. Andrew Timbrook (F) 20:07.

Boys Red

Botkins 31, Covington 58, Houston 112, Crestview 126, Waynesfield-Goshen 204, Jackson Center 207, Antwerp 207, Delphos St. John's 229, Ansonia 240, St. Henry 255, Upper Scioto Valley 285, Leipsic 287, Wayne Trace 320, Ottoville 373, Bradford 431, Lima CC 432

Top Area Finishers

16. Michael Steffan (O) 18:07; 34. Avin Johnson (Antwerp) 19:10; 38. Jason Geyer (Antwerp) 19:19; 40. Roman Delarosa (L) 19:21; 42. Josh Timbrook (Antwerp) 19:26; 46. Grant Palte (Miller City) 19:39.

Girls Black

Carey 57, Lima Shawnee 86, Ottawa-Glandorf 91, Decatur, Ind. Bellmont 103, St. Marys 125, Fairview 159, Benjamin Logan 169, Parkway 174, Bellefontaine 211, Lima Bath 232, Lima Senior 275

Top Area Finishers

2. Alexa Fortman (O-G) 20:40; 4. Samantha Rohrs (F) 20:43; 8. Cassie Mavis (F) 21:44; 11. Madelyn Hovest (O-G) 21:57; 19. Marissa Beckett (O-G) 23:14; 26. Elyse Manz (Paulding) 24:05; 29. Morgan Inkrott (O-G) 24:20; 42. Elyse Schroeder (O-G) 25:19; 43. Morgan Maag (O-G) 25:25; 47. Karrie Smith (F) 25:42.

Girls Red

Team Scores

St. Henry 62, Botkins 66, Delphos St. John's 82, Antwerp 170, Crestview 179, Wayne Trace 187, Waynesfield-Goshen 191, Leipsic 216, Ansonia 220, Houston 224, Covington 237, Bradford 266, New Knoxville 319

Top Area Finishers

4. Lola Wensink (L) 20:09; 11. Kassidy Campbell (WT) 21:27; 13. Kiara Bahena (WT) 21:31; 19. Aeriel Snyder (Antwerp) 22:08; 23. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville) 22:20; 25. Siera Octaviano (Antwerp) 22:31; 37. Maddie Walther (L) 23:17; 38. Kate Farr (Antwerp) 23:27; 40. Whitney Langhals (L) 23:31.

