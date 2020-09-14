NAPOLEON - With a majority of area teams shut out of a limited Tiffin Carnival, Liberty Center stepped up and hosted the Freedom 5K at Leader's Farm, the new home course of the Tigers.
The races served as a preview of the Tiger Cross Country Extraganza, which Liberty Center will host in two weeks.
Liberty Center dominated the girls blue race, taking the top five spots. The Tigers also clained the boys blue winner in Nathaniel Elieff.
Bryan's Joshuah Taylor set a blistering pace and took the boys stripes race by 38 seconds.
Archbold's Kylie Sauder won the girls stripes race by 28 seconds.
Spencerville Invitational
SPENCERVILLE - Ottawa-Glandorf ran a couple of complete races, finishing second in the boys and third in the girls black races at the Spencerville Invitational on Saturday.
Fairview also competed at Spencerville, with Treyvon Hastings takinkg second in the boys black division race.
Liberty Center Freedom 5K
Boys Blue
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 27, Liberty Center 39, Fayette 83, Patrick Henry 85
Top Ten Runners
Nathaniel Elieff (LC) 16:38; Carson Closson (CG) 16:41; Caleb Stechschulte (CG) 17:18; Kenny Miles (LC) 17:33; Trent Koch (CG) 17:34; Wyatt Mitchell (Fayette) 17:36; Matthew Marlow (LC) 17:37; Caleb Morman (CG) 17:38; Roy Langhals (CG) 17:41; Derek Birkemier (CG) 17:58.
Boys Red
Team Scores
Holgate 36, Ottawa Hills 44, Tinora 45, Edgerton 103
Top Ten Runners
Keefer McClure (OH) 16:35; Riley Nixon (OH) 16:40; Richard Bower (H) 16:42; Clay Carpenter (T) 16:45; Jaxen Durfey (T) 16:47; Addison Casillas (H) 17:02; Jacob Cramer (T) 17:06; Hayden Hartman (H) 17:20; Levi Zachrich (H) 17:23; Logan Miller (H) 17:24.
Boys Stripes
Team Scores
Archbold 45, Whitmer 54, Bryan 66, Napoleon 101, Elmwood 115, Swanton 145
Top Ten Runners
Joshuah Taylor (B) 16:10; Tyler Sakowski (W) 16:48; Ryan Otto (N) 17:38; Trevor Mason (B) 17:39; Brady Johns (A) 17:45; Aden McCarty (A) 18:15; Mateo Ruiz (W) 18:27; Wesley Jackson (W) 19:00; Weston Ruffer (A) 19:24; Xander Fackler (B) 19:26.
Girls Blue
Liberty Center 15, Columbus Grove 63, Fayette 75, Pettisville 99
Top Ten Runners
Hope Oelkrug (LC) 19:01; Gracie Miller (LC) 19:35; Sydney Miller (LC) 19:36; MaKayla Meller (LC) 19:46; Trinitie Woolace (LC) 19:57; Emma Carpenter (Patrick Henry) 20:06; Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC) 20:15; Mallory Stark (LC) 20:25; Erin Downing (CG) 20:44; Cassie Elieff (LC) 21:10.
Girls Red
Team Scores
Ottawa Hills 30, Edgerton 52, Holgate 53, Tinora 90, Montpelier 122
Top Ten Runners
Isabelle Gray (OH) 19:31; Joanna Kelley (OH) 19:51; Elisabeth Willett (H) 19:52; Stefanie Thiel (E) 19:56; Ashlee Hug (E) 20:47; Elanora Smith (OH) 21:07; Lauren Sattler (T) 21:44; Jenna Hallett (Delta) 22:06; Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H) 22:32; Anjali McGrath (OH) 22:39.
Girls Stripes
Team Scores
Archbold 21, Napoleon 61, Bryan 79, Whitmer 88, Elmwood 127
Top Ten Runners
Kylie Sauder (A) 21:01; Emily Birkhold (N) 21:29; Sophie Rupp (A) 21:39; Kalyn Baker (A) 21:42; Addie Oberlin (B) 21:49; Brittney Ramirez (A) 22:51; Regan Ramirez (A) 22:12; Kelsey Kozak (W) 22:30; Madelyn Lloyd (N) 22:34; Lily Dixon (B) 22:36.
Spencerville Invitational
Boys Black
Lima Shawnee 66, Ottawa-Glandorf 115, Bluffton 133, Benjamin Logan 139, Wapakoneta 148, Fairview 155, St. Marys 156, Parkway 188, Bellefontaine 206, Elida 211, Carey 230, Paulding 293, Lima Bath 355, Lima Senior 370.
Top Area Finishers
2. Treyvon Hastings (F) 17:07; 7. Ethan Underwood (F) 17:54; 8. Max Buddelmeyer (O-G) 17:57; 12. Ty Buckland (O-G) 18:07; 13. Reid Johanns (Paulding) 18:11; 19. Carson Trombley (O-G) 18:32; 35. Hunter Stechschulte (O-G) 19:32; 41. Michael Basinger (O-G) 19:50; 44. Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 20:00; 48. Carson Sims (F) 20:02; 49. Andrew Timbrook (F) 20:07.
Boys Red
Botkins 31, Covington 58, Houston 112, Crestview 126, Waynesfield-Goshen 204, Jackson Center 207, Antwerp 207, Delphos St. John's 229, Ansonia 240, St. Henry 255, Upper Scioto Valley 285, Leipsic 287, Wayne Trace 320, Ottoville 373, Bradford 431, Lima CC 432
Top Area Finishers
16. Michael Steffan (O) 18:07; 34. Avin Johnson (Antwerp) 19:10; 38. Jason Geyer (Antwerp) 19:19; 40. Roman Delarosa (L) 19:21; 42. Josh Timbrook (Antwerp) 19:26; 46. Grant Palte (Miller City) 19:39.
Girls Black
Carey 57, Lima Shawnee 86, Ottawa-Glandorf 91, Decatur, Ind. Bellmont 103, St. Marys 125, Fairview 159, Benjamin Logan 169, Parkway 174, Bellefontaine 211, Lima Bath 232, Lima Senior 275
Top Area Finishers
2. Alexa Fortman (O-G) 20:40; 4. Samantha Rohrs (F) 20:43; 8. Cassie Mavis (F) 21:44; 11. Madelyn Hovest (O-G) 21:57; 19. Marissa Beckett (O-G) 23:14; 26. Elyse Manz (Paulding) 24:05; 29. Morgan Inkrott (O-G) 24:20; 42. Elyse Schroeder (O-G) 25:19; 43. Morgan Maag (O-G) 25:25; 47. Karrie Smith (F) 25:42.
Girls Red
Team Scores
St. Henry 62, Botkins 66, Delphos St. John's 82, Antwerp 170, Crestview 179, Wayne Trace 187, Waynesfield-Goshen 191, Leipsic 216, Ansonia 220, Houston 224, Covington 237, Bradford 266, New Knoxville 319
Top Area Finishers
4. Lola Wensink (L) 20:09; 11. Kassidy Campbell (WT) 21:27; 13. Kiara Bahena (WT) 21:31; 19. Aeriel Snyder (Antwerp) 22:08; 23. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville) 22:20; 25. Siera Octaviano (Antwerp) 22:31; 37. Maddie Walther (L) 23:17; 38. Kate Farr (Antwerp) 23:27; 40. Whitney Langhals (L) 23:31.
