BOWLING GREEN — The Holgate boys cross country team finished first overall at the Mel Brodt High School Invitational at Bowling Green State University on Saturday while the Tiger girls were fifth.
On the girls side, Raena Willett won the 5,000 meter race in 19:23.2, nearly 21 seconds ahead of second place Reilly Cozette of Lakota. Elisabeth Willett was third while Delta’s Jenna Hallett added a 12th-place effort.
In the boys victory, Holgate placed five runners in the top 11 of the field to earn a 27-point victory over runner-up New Riegel. Hayden Hartman led the charge in seventh with Avery and Addison Casillas, Richard Bower and Bailey Sonnenberg in eighth through 11th, respectively.
Mel Brodt Invitational
At Bowling Green State University
Boys Meet
Holgate 45, New Riegel 72, Lakota 84, Maumee Valley Country Day 95, Ottawa Hills 104, Gibsonburg 166, Old Fort 183, Cardinal Stritch 252, Delta NTS
Local Individuals
7. Hayden Hartman (H); 8. Avery Casillas (H); 9. Addison Casillas (H); 10. Richard Bower (H); 11. Bailey Sonnenberg (H); 24. Nickolas Sherick (D).
Girls Meet
Gibsonburg 48, Lakota 85, Ottawa Hills 87, Old Fort 90, Holgate 111, New Riegel 129, Cardinal Stritch NTS, Delta NTS, Maumee Valley Country Day NTS
Local Individuals
1. Raena Willett (H), 19:23.2; 3. Elizabeth Willett (H); 12. Jenna Hallett (D).
Columbus Grove Invitational
At Columbus Grove
Boys Meet
Red Division
New Haven (Ind.) 62, Findlay 112, Anna 125, Toledo St. Francis 130, Liberty-Benton 168, Ottawa-Glandorf 184, Wauseon 193, Tinora 201, St. Marys 220, Fairview 272, Bryan 281, Van Wert 283, Woodmore 287, Van Buren 362, Bluffton 451, Paulding 498, Lima Central Catholic 510, Lima Bath 525, Fostoria 582, Lake 587, Lima Senior NTS
Local Individuals
2. Treyvon Hastings (Fairview), 3. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), 6. Braden Vernot (Wauseon), 9. Clay Carpenter (Tinora), 18. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon), Kamron Maag (O-G)
Gray Division
Columbus Grove 76, Botkins 97, Minster 98, Hopewell-Loudon 107, Lincolnview 145, Fayette 195, Edgerton 223, Crestview 269, Patrick Henry 280, Ottoville 292, Ayersville 317, Mapleton 345, Kalida 358, Antwerp 378, Elmwood 384, Riverdale 401, Hicksville 401, Carey 420, McComb 490, Ada 571, Leipsic NTS, North Central NTS, Spencerville NTS, Miller City NTS
Local Individuals
1. Noah Fisher (Ayersville), 15:20.4, 4. Caleb Stechschulte (Columbus Grove), 6. Nolan German (Ottoville), 10. Ryan Lucke (Kalida), 12. Carson Closson (Columbus Grove), 15. Tanner Smith (Columbus Grove), 18. Brett Sugg (Patrick Henry), 19. Breece Pingle (Columbus Grove, 20. Brett Merillat (Edgerton)
Girls Meet
Red Division
Minster 37, Findlay 76, Van Wert 143, Wauseon 164, Van Buren 192, St. Marys 197, Liberty-Benton 202, Woodmore 212, New Haven (Ind.) 233, Fairview 249, Bryan 254, Anna 266, Lima Bath 287, Ottawa-Glandorf 326, Paulding 421, Tinora 449, Lake 450, Fostoria NTS, Bluffton NTS, Lima Senior NTS, Lima Central Catholic NTS
Individuals
8. Audrey Zimmerman (Bryan), 10. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon), 11. Magdalena Duden (Wauseon), 19. Samantha Rohrs (Fairview).
Gray Division
Columbus Grove 49, Carey 92, Hopewell-Loudon 128, Patrick Henry 132, Crestview 153, Botkins 175, Edgerton 179, Lincolnview 183, Antwerp 207, Elmwood 207, Mapleton 215, Leipsic 308, Ayersville NTS, Spencerville NTS, Ottoville NTS, Hicksville NTS, Riverdale NTS, Fayette NTS, Kalida NTS, North Central NTS
Individuals
1. Alyssa Ellerbrock (Columbus Grove), 18:31.7, 5. Teryn Bour (Ayersville), 7. Erin Downing (Columbus Grove), 8. Emma Carpenter (Patrick Henry), 12. Leanndra Price (Columbus Grove), Madison Prigge (Patrick Henry), 14. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville), 15. Elle Keehn (Columbus Grove), 16. Aeriel Snyder (Antwerp).
Otsego Invitational
At Otsego
Boys Meet
Otsego 29, St. Joseph CC 59, Rossford 65, Swanton 78, Toledo Waite 145, Toledo Christian NTS, Stryker NTS, Northwood NTS, Pettisville NTS
Individuals
3. Emmanuel Villanueva (ST); 14. Zach McWatters (P); 17. Garrett Bradish (SW); 18. Braxton Huner (P); 19. Kayden Davis (SW); 20. Abel Carmen (SW); 25. Blake Szalapski (SW); 28. Tyler Boyd (SW).
Girls Meet
St. Ursula Academy 24, Pettisville 54, Toledo Whitmer 57, Toledo Waite 118, Stryker NTS, Swanton NTS, St. Joseph CC NTS, Rossford NTS
Individuals
3. Kate Stuber (P); 4. Trinitie Woolace (ST); 10. Sarah Foor (P); 12. Alexia Wickerham (ST); 14. Briona Davis (SW); 19. Kelly Miller (P); 28. Elise Hoylman (P)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.