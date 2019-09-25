EDGERTON — Holgate’s Avery Casillas and Raena Willett swept the boys and girls individual races on Tuesday, at Edgerton. Casillas beat teammate Hayden Hartman, 18:01-18:09 and in the girls race, Willett finished ahead of sister Elisabeth, 20:39-21:20.
Teamwise, the Holgate boys, with the top six runners finishing in the top seven, topped Edgerton, 18-48. Antwerp (89) placed third, while Hicksville (104) was fourth and Edon (127), fifth.
Edgerton captured the girls race with 29 points, while Antwerp edged Holgate for the second spot, 50-53.
Saturday
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug nipped Alyssa Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove, 19:19.06-19:20.31, to help the host Tigers win the girls Orange Division race at the Widewater Invitational on Saturday, 58-86.
Archbold finished third, with 117. Other local teams in the race were Pettisville sixth, Antwerp in eighth, Patrick Henry in ninth, Montpelier in 10th, Holgate in 11th, Fayette in 12th, Tinora in 13th and Hilltop 14th.
In the girls Black Division race, Napoleon’s Macee Dilbone placed seventh, helping Napoleon to a fourth-place team finish.
In the boys Orange race, Coumbus Grove got past runner-up Holgate, 65-77, while Liberty Center was fourth.
In the boys Black race, Bowling Green topped Avon Lake, 47-66, for the team title. Of the local teams, Fairview was seventh, Bryan eighth, Evergreen ninth, Napoleon 10th and Swanton 11th.
At Edgerton
Boys Meet
Holgate 18, Edgerton 48, Antwerp 89, Hicksville 104, Edon 127
Individuals
Avery Casillas (Ho), 18:01; Hayden Hartman (Ho); Josh Apt (Edg); Addison Casillas (Ho); Richard Bower (Ho); Jack Westrick; (Ho); Bailey Sonnenberg (Ho); Hunter Burke (Edg); Nathan Sullivan (Hi); Nicholas Roth (Edg).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 29, Antwerp 50, Holgate 53
Individuals
Raena Willett (Ho), 20:39; Elisabeth Willett (Ho); Stephanie Thiel (Edg); Taylor Metz (Hicksville); Aeriel Snyder (A); Kenzie Purk (Edg); Kellogg (Edg); Hug (Edg); Siera Octaviano (A); Cheri Hulbert (Edg).
At Wayne Trace
Boys Meet
Ayersville 26, Bryan 37, Wayne Trace 61
Individuals
1. Noah Fisher (A), 15:50; 2. Josh Taylor (B); 3. James Zimmerman (A); 4. Ethan Cox (B); 5. Brayden Amoroso (A); 6. Caleb Zuvor (B); 7. Luke DeLAno (A); 8. Tyce Homier (WT); 9. Jace Vining (WT); 10. Brayden Wooten (A).
Girls Meet
Bryan 15
Individuals
1. Audrey Zimmerman (B), 19:43; 2. Teryn Bour (A); 3. Kassidy Campbell (WT); 4. Addiey Oberlin (B); 5. Kiara Bahena (WT); 6. Lily Dixon (B); 7. Karley Mansfield (A); 8. Hannah Fisher (A); 9. Kelly Limbaugh (A); 10. Faith Meraz (WT).
