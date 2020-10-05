EDGERTON — Henry County stood out in a Williams County event Saturday at the Edgerton Invitational as Holgate’s boys squad and Liberty Center’s girls won the respective team titles.
In the boys race, Holgate placed five runners in the top 12 of the standings to pick up a 23-point win over runner-up Tinora. Richard Bower was runner-up in a very close finish to individual champion Treyvon Hastings of Fairview, which finished third as a team. Hayden Hartman and Bailey Sonnenberg were fourth and fifth while the Tinora trio of Jaxen Durfey, Jacob Cramer and Clay Carpenter took up spots six through eight.
On the girls side, Liberty Center finished 1-2-3 in the race, led by individual champ Sydney Miller. Gracie Miller and MaKayla Meller were second, and third, respectively, while Tinora’s Lauren Sattler was fourth and LC’s Dalayna Ashbaugh was fifth.
Kalida Invitational
KALIDA — The Napoleon girls cross country team placed one runner in the top ten, but running in a pack was enough for the Wildcats to score a win at the Kalida Invitational on Saturday.
Emily Birkhold led Napoleon with a finish in 10th place, running in 20:38. The Wildcats took home the top spot as they had Madelyn Lloyd finished 13th, Lindsay Deblin 15th and Caely Ressler 25th.
Napoleon also had the top local finisher in the boys race, as Ryan Otto placed second in 16:42.
Woodridge — CVNP Invitational
The Bryan girls finished 13th and boys placed 19th when the final totals came in at the Woodridge Invitational at Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
The Golden Bear girls team was led by Addie Oberlin, who finished 24th in 23:32. Lily Dixon (24:30) and Alexis Nieves (24:45) added finishes in the top 50 overall.
The Bryan boys team was led by Joshuah Taylor, who finished 12th in 17:58. Trevor Mason added a 67th place finish in 19:40.
Edgerton Invitational
Boys Team Scores
Holgate 28, Tinora 51, Fairview 98, Fayette 114, Ayersville 124, Edgerton 143, Hicksville 225, Hilltop 237, Swanton 244, Wayne Trace 261, Edon 285
Top 12
Treyvon Hastings (Fair), 16:28; Richard Bower (Hol), Nathaniel Elieff (LC), Hayden Hartman (Hol), Bailey Sonnenberg (Hol), Jaxen Durfey (T), Jacob Cramer (T), Clay Carpenter (T), Addison Casillas (Hol), Quinn Mitchell (Fay), Wyatt Mitchell (Fay), Logan Miller (Hol).
Girls Team Scores
Liberty Center 19, Edgerton 112, Fayette 115, Holgate 123, Tinora 127, Fairview 148, Wayne Trace 176, Ayersville 181, Pettisville 193, Montpelier 220
Top 12
Sydney Miller (LC), 19:25; Gracie Miller (LC), MaKayla Meller (LC), Lauren Sattler (T), Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC), Elisabeth Willett (Hol), Samantha Rohrs (F), Trinitie Woolace (LC), Mallory Stark (LC), Stefanie Thiel (Edg), Cassie Mavis (F), Cassie Elieff (LC).
Kalida Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Van Wert 81, Ottawa-Glandorf 108, Elyria Catholic 120, Lincolnview 135, Archbold 172, Kalida 195, Bluffton 198, Crestview 201, Van Buren 245, St. Marys 250, Patrick Henry 274, Elida 370, Napoleon 388, Waynesfield-Goshen 393, Allen East 438, Paulding 444, Lima Sr. 475, Leipsic 501, Lima Bath 512, Ada 521, McComb 527, Ottoville 553, Lima CC 620
Top Local Individuals
2. Ryan Otto (N) 16:42; 6. Max Buddelmeyer (O-G) 16:53; 7. Ty Buckland (O-G) 16:55; 10. Ryan Lucke (K) 17:08; 12. Carson Trombley (O-G) 17:11; 13. Will Zeller (K) 17:19; 14. Hunter Stechschulte (O-G) 17:24; 15. Brady Johns (Ar) 17:30; 20. Aden McCarty (Ar) 17:38; 23. Ivan Delgado (PH) 17:43; 28. Weston Ruffer (A) 17:56; 33. Collin Heitmeyer (K) 18:05; 35. Michael Steffan (O) 18:07; 43. Brennan Yates (PH) 18:17; 44. Reid Johanns (P) 18:18; 46. Brennan Garrow (Ar) 18:20.
Girls
Team Scores
Napoleon 78, Van Wert 83, Ottawa-Glandorf 98, Archbold 113, Crestview 123, St. Marys 138, Lincolnview 173, Waynesfield-Goshen 184, Leipsic 201, Elyria Catholic 207, Lima Senior 297
Top Local Individuals
2. Kylie Sauder (A) 19:00; 4. Alexa Fortman (O-G) 19:56; 6. Lola Wensink (Le) 20:01; 8. Andrea Burgei (Kalida) 20:21; 9. Madelyn Hovest (O-G) 20:26; 10. Emily Birkhold (N) 20:38; 13. Madelyn Lloyd (N) 21:21; 15. Lindsay Deblin (N) 21:27; 20. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville) 21:33; 21. Madison Prigge (Patrick Henry) 21:33; 24. Emily Gilson (Patrick Henry) 21:44; 25. Caely Ressler (N) 21:45; 26. Marissa Beckett (O-G) 21:50; 27. Karley Ramirez (A) 21:57; 30. Maddie Walther (Le) 22:14; 31. Allie Buehrer (A) 22:19; 36. Macee Ripke (N) 22:33; 37. Elyse Manz (Paulding) 22:34; 39. Chloe Merillat (A) 22:44; 41. Morgan Maag (O-G) 22:46; 43. Claire Durham (N) 22:49; 45. Morgab Inkrott (O-G) 22:51; 47. Alison Roehrig (A) 22:51; 48. Megan Meyer (PH) 22:56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.