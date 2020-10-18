COLUMBUS GROVE — The state-ranked Columbus Grove boys defended home digs with three runners in the top four and four in the top nine as the Bulldogs rolled to the Northwest Conference championship.
Junior Caleb Stechschulte finished nine seconds clear of sophomore teammate Trent Koch for the individual league crown with Carson Closson in fourth to lead the fourth-ranked Bulldogs. Paulding junior Reid Johanns had the top Panther effort with a seventh-place showing while freshman Tytus Manz was 33rd.
In the girls race, Crestview finished three points ahead of Columbus Grove for the league crown. Erin Downing was third to lead Columbus Grove while Paulding senior Elyse Manz was eighth and Panther sophomore Cassie Weller was 23rd.
Fayette sweeps BBC races
WEST UNITY – Fayette swept the team titles at the Buckeye Border Conference cross country championships at Hilltop High School.
Fayette’s boys team totaled 19 points to win. They outdistanced Hilltop, who was second with 75 points.
The Eagles claimed the top three spots with Quinn Mitchell won in 17:10, followed by Wyatt Mitchell in 18:05 and Chase Moats in 18:21.
Fayette beat Pettisville 31-51 for the girls title.
North Central’s Alexa Dominguez won the race in 21:33. Fayette claimed three of the next four spots, led by Leslie Burrow, who was second in 21:38.
Boys
Team Scores
Fayette 19, Hilltop 75, Montpelier 87, Edon 87, Pettisville 109, North Central 125, Stryker 156.
Top Ten Runners
1. Quinn Mitchell (F) 17:10; 2. Wyatt Mitchell (F) 18:05; 3. Chase Moats (F) 18L21; 4. Garrett Walz (M) 18:25; 5. Eli Eberly (F) 19:05; 6. Wade Wagner (H) 19:14; 7. Hunter Howard (E) 19:21; 8. Shane Maginn (F) 19:41; 9. Garrett Dowdy (E) 19:46; 10. Jaden Fackler (M) 19:58.
Girls
Team Scores
Fayette 31, Pettisville 51, Montpelier 88, North Central 91, Stryker 107, Hilltop 132, Edon 140.
Top Ten Runners
1. Alexa Dominguez (NC) 21:33; 2. Leslie Burrow (F) 21:38; 3. Maeve Maginn (F) 22:00; 4. Elise Hoylman (P) 22:25; 5. Amber Gaona (F) 22:36; 6. Renee Hoylman (P) 22:48; 7. Alexia Wickerham (S) 23:02; 8. Sophie Sterken (P) 23:13; 9. Hannah Kovar (F) 23:30; 10. Darbi Stewart (NC) 23:36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.