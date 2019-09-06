Edgerton swept Wayne Trace in a cross county dual meet at Welcome Park in Grover Hill.
Hunter Burke was the individual boys winner for Edgerton, one of five straight Bulldogs atop the individual standings. On the girls side, Wayne Trace’s Kassidy Campbell was tops, finishing in 21:26.
Boys
Edgerton 15, Wayne Trace 48
Individuals
Hunter Burke (E) 18:31, Connor Thiel (E), Elliott Roth (E), Hayden Herman (E), Max Woenker (E), Tyce Homier (WT), Josh Apt (E), Nate Swank (E), Jace Vining (WT), Kale Merillat (E).
Girls
Edgerton 15, Wayne Trace (no full team)
Individuals
Kassidy Campbell (WT) 21:26, Stefanie Thiel (E), Kiara Bahena (WT), Ashlee Hug (E), Nadaly Kellogg (E), Kenzie Purk (E), Cheri Hulbert (E), Elyssa Bowen (E), Holly Stark (E), Makenna Warner (E).
