ANTWERP — Edgerton’s Hunter Burke claimed the boys individual title in 19:15 while the Edgerton girls placed four in the top 10 to sweep the team titles in a quad-meet with Antwerp, Paulding and Woodlan (Ind.) on Tuesday.
Elliot Roth finished second on the boys side for the Bulldogs while Garrett Laney’s fourth-place finish was tops for Antwerp. In the girls meet, Antwerp’s Aeriel Snyder was second to Abby Gentz of Woodlan while Paulding’s Elyse Manz was third.
Meanwhile, Columbus Grove was tops at the Elida Invitational, taking the boys and girls team titles. Caleb Stechschulte’s third-place showing paced four in the top 10 for the Bulldogs while Alyssa Ellerbrock won the individual title in 19:02.1.
At Antwerp
Boys Meet
Edgerton 25, Woodlan (Ind.) 51, Antwerp 58, Paulding 101
Individuals
1. Hunter Burke (E), 19:15; Elliot Roth (E); Max Moore (W); Garrett Laney (A); Max Woenker (E); Avin Johnson (A); Kole Merillat (E); Tyler Loucks (W); Nate Lockridge (W); Hayden Herman (E).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 32, Woodlan (Ind.) 41, Antwerp 48
Individuals
Abby Gentz (W), 20:51; Aeriel Snyder (A); Elyse Manz (P); Stefanie Thiel (E); Kenzie Purk (E); Natalie Kellog (E); Ashlee Hug (E); Riley Zent (W); Lydia Duer (W); Brenna Lake (W).
Elida Invitational
Boys Meet
Columbus Grove 29, Lincolnview 81, Van Wert 88, Ottawa-Glandorf 124, Ottoville 131, Elida 144, Kenton 164, Allen East 199, Lima Bath 218, Wayne Trace 269
Individuals
1. Brady Yingst (P), 17:00.3; Hunter Sherer (VW); Caleb Stechschulte (CG); Joe Sadowski (L); Carson Closson (CG); Nolan German (O); Tanner Smith (CG); Breece Pingle (CG); Gage Wannemacher (VW); Hunter Sidle (AE).
Girls Meet
Columbus Grove 34, Van Wert 63, Kenton 64, Lincolnview 90, Lima Bath 122, Ottawa-Glandorf 123
Individuals
1. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG), 19:02.1; Caylee Phillips (VW); Madison Langdon (L); Erin Downing (CG); Kierra Krohmer (K); Kassidy Campbell (WT); Leanndra Price (CG); Tyra McClain (VW); Kira Stall (LB); Paige Hoersten (O).
