LANSING, Mi — The Defiance boys and girls cross country teams headed up to Michigan State University Friday to run at the Spartan Invitational. The Bulldogs had a good day, with Mhalicki Bronson winning his race.

Competing in the Spartan Elite division, the Bulldogs came home in 13th place. Bronson won the race in 15:37.

Brennan Roehrig finished in 52nd in a time of 17:11; Cooper Morton was 97th in 17:41; Josh Horvath was 119th in 17:53 and Nathan Morgan was 162nd in 18:14.

The Bulldog girls team ran in the Bronze division and came home in seventh place.

“We ran fairly well against some of Michigan’s best Division 2 teams today,” explained Bulldog girls coach Scott Saner. “Seventh is a pretty solid finish. Our top three had a really nice day - Shay didn’t start out great but she moved up throughout the race to finish eighth overall. Abby and Mira also had nice efforts. We still need to work on our 4-7th spots if we want to be competitive in October.”

Shay Soukup ran in the top 10, placing eighth in 20:03. Abby Horvath was 22nd in 20:44; Mira Horvath was 28th in 20:51; Emily Wahl was 89th in 22:17 and Olivia Moats was 148th in 23:26.

