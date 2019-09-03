WAPAKONETA — Led by winner Mhalicki Bronson, the Defiance boys cross country team can away winners Saturday at the Wapakoneta Nigh Meet.
Bronson won the race in 15:47, which was 36 seconds better than runner up Tristian Karnes of Marysville.
Cooper Morton of the Bulldogs finished third in 16:24. Colin Moats was fifth in 16:32, Brennan Roehrig was eighth in 16:41 and Josh Horvath was 11th in 17:03.
In the team standings, the Bulldogs totaled 25 points to win. Bellefontaine was second with 67 points.
The Bulldog girls team finished in third. Marysville won with 46 points, followed by Lima Shawnee with 50 and Defiance had 85.
Shay Soukup led the Bulldogs with a fifth-place finish in 19:55. Abby Horvath was seventh in 20:20; Mira Horvath was 14th in 21:12; Emily Wahl was 20th in 21:32 and Olivia Moats was 41st in 23:04.
The Defiance girls cross country team will run Saturday at the Tiffin Carnival. Both teams compete the following Saturday at the Michigan State meet.
