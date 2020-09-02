GROVER HILL - Jacob Cramer of Tinora and Elizabeth Willett of Holgate scored individual wins at the Wayne Trace Invitational on Tuesday.
Cramer captured the boys race in 17:04, which was 16 seconds in front of Richard Bower of Holgate. Thanks to second, third, fourth and sixth place finishes, Holgate was able to win the boys title by 17 points over Tinora.
Willett was an eight-second winner in the girls race over Kassidy Campbell of Wayne Trace. Delphos St. John's was able to string enough top placers together to score a 28-point win over Holgate for the team title.
Wayne Trace Invitational
Boys Team Scores
Holgate 22, Tinora 39, Ayersville 97, Paulding 124, Delphos St. John’s 140, Wayne Trace 163, Allen East 174, Ottoville 204.
Top 10
Jacob Cramer (T) 17:04, Richard Bower (H) 17:20, Bailey Sonnenberg (H) 17:20, Hayden Hartman (H) 17:20, Jaxen Durfey (T) 17:43, Addison Casillas (H) 18:00, Logan Miller (H) 18:01, Reid Johanns (P) 18:02, Levi Zachrich (H) 18:12, Evan Flory (T) 18:17.
Girls Team Scores
Delphos St. John’s 41, Holgate 69, Wayne Trace 74, Tinora 96, Ayersville 116, Ottoville 134, Paulding 161
Top 10
Elizabeth Willett (H) 21:13, Kassidy Campbell (WT) 21:21, Teryn Bour (A) 21:34, Rylee Pohlman (DSJ) 21:55, Lauren Sattler (T) 22:13, Kambrynn Rohr (DSJ) 22:15, Kiara Bahena (WT) 22:37, Catherine Kopack (DSJ) 22:41, Addison Lee (T) 22:47, Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H) 22:51.
At Edon
Boys
Edgerton 22, Antwerp 33, Edon 75
Top 10
Kale Merillat (Edg), 18:57; Hunter Burlin (Edg) 18:58; Avin Johnson (A) 19:15; Cole Meyer (Edg) 20:27; Hayden Herman (Edg) 20:32; Josh Timbrook (A) 20:46; Eli Reinhart (A) 20:56; Jason Geyer (A) 21:08; Alex Zijlstra (A) 21:17; Mason Goebel (Edg) 22:25.
Girls
Edgerton 21, Antwerp 34, Edon (no full team)
Top 10
Stefanie Thiel (Edg) 21:37; Ashlee Hug (Edg) 22:34; Ariel Snyder (A) 23:03; Siera Octaviano (A) 24:23; Natalie Kellogg (Edg) 24:57; Caitlin Brobst (Edg) 26:14; Holly Stark (Edg) 26:17; Emerson Litzenberg (A) 26:24; Isabella Graham (A) 26:25; Makenna Smith (A) 26:59.
At McComb
Boys
Patrick Henry 19, McComb 61, North Baltimore 63
Top 10
Ivan Delgado (PH) 18:46; Kevin Rainez (NB); Reegan Arps (PH); Brennan Yates (PH); Josh Munding (PH); Ryan Kurtz (PH); Anden George (M); Andrew Baden (PH); Isaiah Cortez (M); Gavin Eagleson (PH).
Girls
No team scores
Top 10
Emma Carpenter (PH) 20:50; Emily Gilson (PH); Caitlen Schwartz (NB); Madison Prigge (PH); Lexi Holloway (PH); Aliva Delaney (NB); Rhannon Powell (NB); Brooklyn Turner (NB); Lucy Trout (NB).
