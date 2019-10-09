GROVER HILL — Antwerp earned narrow victories over Paulding as the Archers claimed the Paulding County meet title in action with Wayne Trace at Grover Hill’s Welcome Park on Tuesday.
Reed Johanns finished first overall in the boys race in 18:01 for the runner-up Panthers, which finished just four points behind the Archers. Garrett Laney was second for Antwerp, with teammate Zach Lockhart close behind in fourth.
In the girls race, Wayne Trace placed the top two runners in Kassidy Campbell and Kiara Balena while Antwerp’s Aeriel Snyder was third to lead the Archers in the team scoring.
At Grover Hill
Boys Meet
Antwerp 31, Paulding 35, Wayne Trace 55
Individuals
1. Reed Johanns (P), 18:01; Garrett Laney (A), Nick Manz (P), Zach Lockhart (A), Tyce Homier (WT), Christian Bauer (P), Avin Johnson (A), Josh Timbrook (A), Jace Vining (WT), Eli Reinhart (A).
Girls Meet
Antwerp 25, Paulding 32, Wayne Trace NTS
Individuals
1. Kassidy Campbell (WT), 20:46; Kiara Balena (WT), Aeriel Snyder (A), Elise Manz (P), Siera Octariano (A), Sydney Kohart (P), Savanah Shepherd (P), Sydney Miller (A), Faith Merez (WT), Kennedy Trabel (A).
