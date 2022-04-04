UPLAND, Ind. — Defiance College freshman Traci Cross finished second in both the 100 and 200 for the Yellow Jackets at the George Glass Invitational at Taylor University on Saturday.
No team scores were kept at the meet. Sophomore Tawon Cannon was second in the 400 in 50.51 while adding an eighth-place effort in the 200 in 22.88 seconds. Ja’Qway Janvier was nith in the 100 (11.18) and 10th in the 200 (23.10) for the DC men’s team while senior Lisa Markau was 10th in the 200 for the Jacket women in 27.29 seconds.
DC will compete next at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. on Friday and Saturday in the Pepsi UC Invitational and Distance Carnival.
