DEFIANCE — The 2020-21 season opener for the Defiance College men’s basketball team, scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m., has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Defiance was slated to play the Division I Miami University RedHawks in Oxford in a game to be broadcast live on ESPN3. The contest will not be rescheduled.
The Yellow Jackets and Miami have met just twice since DC started playing basketball in 1905, with those games coming during the 1947-48 and 1948-49 campaigns.
The RedHawks, who are off to a 1-0 start this season, lead the all-time series with Defiance, 2-0, with wins in Oxford on Dec. 4, 1947 (72-40) and Dec. 7, 1948 (75-32).
Monday’s contest would have been the Yellow Jackets’ first non-exhibition game against a Division I opponent since losing at Oakland University, 87-66, on Dec. 27, 2013.
Since then, DC has played three exhibitions versus Division I teams, the last coming at Ball State University on Nov. 5, 2019.
Up next on Defiance’s tentative schedule is a trip to Division I Bowling Green State University, the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference championship in a preseason coaches poll, on Thursday.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside the Stroh Center in Bowling Green.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.