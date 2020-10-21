Due to a COVID-19 situation in the Lima Bath Local School District, the Western Buckeye League varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, between Defiance and Lima Bath at Bath has been cancelled.
The junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday also has been cancelled.
The game was the first league game since Oct. 2 for Defiance following a pair of postseason games at Bay Village Bay and Bowling Green the past two weeks. Defiance entered Friday's matchup with a 1-7 record, while Lima Bath was 2-6 on the season.
Defiance is currently contacting schools to find an opponent to replace Bath, possibly home or away. The Bulldogs have played three regular season home games and three away, along with the two road playoff games.
Defiance is scheduled to finish its season on Friday, Oct. 30, at Napoleon to continue the annual River Rock Rivalry between the two schools, which have met 97 times.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not altered any Defiance football games to this point, though Wapakoneta saw its season end with positive cases ahead of its second-round playoff game at Hamilton Badin.
League opponents Ottawa-Glandorf, Kenton, Van Wert and St. Marys are still in their respective divisions' postseasons, while Elida, Celina and Lima Shawnee have regular-season games currently scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.