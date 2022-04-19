In Saturday’s Crescent-News sports section, a incorrect photo was run of 2013 Defiance graduate and 2022 DHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Abel Flores with the story of the upcoming Hall of Fame inductees. Above is a correct photo of Flores running for Eastern Michigan University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.