041922_cno_flores correction.jpg

In Saturday’s Crescent-News sports section, a incorrect photo was run of 2013 Defiance graduate and 2022 DHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Abel Flores with the story of the upcoming Hall of Fame inductees. Above is a correct photo of Flores running for Eastern Michigan University.

 Photo courtesy Defiance High School

