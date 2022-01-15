CONTINENTAL — Continental High School will be hosting the Blue & Gold Classic, formerly known as the Don Huber Memorial Tournament, for fifth and sixth-grade boys and girls basketball players on March 5-6 (girls tournament) and March 12-13 (boys).
Teams will be grouped into random pools of four with top teams moving on to a single elimination tournament. Each team will be guaranteed to play at least three games. The cost of entry is $175 per team, with checks being made payable to Continental Blue & Gold Club.
Completed registration forms and payment must be made no later than Friday, Feb. 18.
To receive a form or submit any questions or concerns, email continental.blue.gold @ gmail.com. Registration forms with payment can be mailed to Continental Blue & Gold Club, 22324 Road H22, Cloverdale, Ohio 45827.
