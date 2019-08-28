August 29

Napoleon at Defiance

August 30

Montpelier at Antwerp

Ayersville at Edon

Edgerton at Hilltop

Wauseon at Fairview

Archbold at Hicksville

Holgate at Stryker (8-man)

Liberty Center at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Van Wert at Bryan

McComb at Delta

Otsego at Evergreen

Patrick Henry at Lake

Swanton at Rossford

Ottawa-Glandorf at Eastwood

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Carey at Leipsic

September 6

Van Wert at Defiance

Antwerp at Hilltop

Ayersville at North Baltimore

Edon at Edgerton

Fairview at Paulding

Hicksville at Crestview

Ashtabula St. John at Holgate (8-man)

Tinora at Wauseon

Wayne Trace at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Napoleon

Liberty-Benton at Archbold

Bryan at Toledo Woodward

Delta at Toledo Rogers

Evegreen at Montpelier

Swanton at Toledo Bowsher

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

Whiteford (Mich.) at Stryker

Leipsic at Columbus Grove

Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton

September 13

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

Paulding at Antwerp

Bluffton at Ayersville

Edgerton at Montpelier

Bryan at Fairview

Edon at Hicksville

Holgate vs. Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher (8-man)

Tinora at Delta

Crestview at Wayne Trace

Wauseon at Napoleon

Archbold at Lakewood

Ridgemont at Evergreen

Otsego at Liberty Center

Columbus Grove at Patrick Henry

Toledo Rogers at Swanton

St. Marys at Ottawa-Glandorf

Stryker at Pittsford (Mich.)

Leipsic at Vanlue

Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa

September 20

Defiance at Kenton

Antwerp at Fairview

Ayersville at Hicksville

Sandusky St. Mary at Holgate (8-man)

Wayne Trace at Tinora

Paulding at Spencerville

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Bryan at Wauseon

Delta at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Swanton

Cardinal Stritch at Montpelier

Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Hilltop

Stryker at Ottawa Hills

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa

September 27

Defiance at Elida

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Tinora at Ayersville

Fairview at Edgerton

Toledo Christian at Holgate (8-man)

Columbus Grove at Paulding

Springfield at Napoleon

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Montpelier at Edon

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Hilltop at Ottawa Hills

Northwood at Stryker

Arcadia at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

October 4

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ayersville at Antwerp

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans at Holgate (8-man)

Paulding at Bluffton

Maumee at Napoleon

Liberty Center at Archbold

Delta at Bryan

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Montpelier at Toledo Christian

Swanton at Wauseon

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

Ottawa Hills at Edon

Hilltop at Northwood

Cardinal Stritch at Stryker

Crestview at Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Crestline

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

October 11

Defiance at Celina

Holgate at Sandusky St. Mary (8-man)

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Edgerton

Hicksville at Fairview

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Swanton

Northwood at Montpelier

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Hilltop

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Columbus Grove at Ada

Van Buren at Leipsic

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa

October 18

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Ayersville

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-man)

Allen East at Paulding

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Evergreen at Archbold

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Montpelier at Ottawa Hills

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Cardinal Stritch at Edon

Stryker at Hilltop

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Arlington

October 25

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Antwerp at Hicksville

Holgate at Kings Crusaders (Harlan, Ind.) (8-man)

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Tinora at Fairview

Paulding at Ada

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Swanton at Archbold

Evergreen at Bryan

Wauseon at Delta

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Montpelier at Stryker

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

Toledo Christian at Edon

Hilltop at Cardinal Stritch

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Leipsic at McComb

Pandora-Gilboa at Crestline

October 31

Michigan School for the Deaf at Holgate (8-man)

November 1

Defiance at St. Marys

Tinora at Antwerp

Edgerton at Ayersville

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Paulding at Crestview

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Archbold at Wauseon

Swanton at Bryan

Delta at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Hilltop at Montpelier

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edon at Stryker

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Arlington at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia

